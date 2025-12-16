Skip to Content
A Unifying Theory Of European Hoopers, With Tom Krell

1:45 PM EST on December 16, 2025

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 02: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Nothing But Respect returning champion Tom Krell unveiled several compelling theories this week on the show. They include:

  • Las Vegas is becoming increasingly irrelevant as a nexus of vice, since the internet now facilitates all that stuff.
  • Cam Johnson runs like a middle manager.
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder will lose "10-12 games at some point this season" (he's joking, but his reasoning is compelling).
  • Based on conversations Krell's had with someone who helps style Cade Cunningham, Jamal Murray has cost himself millions of dollars by refusing to optimize his Instagram presence, which we all found refreshing.
  • Nikola Jokic is a negentropic hooper.

Among many more, which I will not spoil here. This was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

