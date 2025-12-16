A Unifying Theory Of European Hoopers, With Tom Krell

Nothing But Respect returning champion Tom Krell unveiled several compelling theories this week on the show. They include:

Las Vegas is becoming increasingly irrelevant as a nexus of vice, since the internet now facilitates all that stuff.

Cam Johnson runs like a middle manager.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will lose "10-12 games at some point this season" (he's joking, but his reasoning is compelling).

Based on conversations Krell's had with someone who helps style Cade Cunningham, Jamal Murray has cost himself millions of dollars by refusing to optimize his Instagram presence, which we all found refreshing.

Nikola Jokic is a negentropic hooper.

Among many more, which I will not spoil here. This was a fun one!

