Sources: The Opening Domino Of The 2025 Shamsy Selection Process Has Fallen Invariably, Will Spawn Numerous Pathways For Unique News

12:35 PM EST on December 9, 2025

Shams Charania breaks some news, grainily
Image via YouTube
13Comments

The year is progressing along in its ramp-down process, according to the calendar. Fittingly, and justifiably, given the gulf between the iron-fisted thrall of winter and the honey-laden proceedings of the rest of the year, this is a process whose inputs and outputs must thus take place over a long period. So too is there a need for appraisal from all parties who, whether they be podcast co-host, Defector editor, Defector staff writer, or Defector staff writer and also podcast co-host, will appraise the proceedings, mentioned precedingly.

In other words, it's Shamsy time. The usual subcommittee for journalistic malfeasance was joined by Nothing But Respect's Harry Krinsky for what turned out to be a very long examination of roughly 30 longlisted nominees for the prestigious anti-award. Last year's winner, Shams Charania himself, came forth with another strong year, as did many familiar favorites.

You can check out the YouTube video, or listen to the show in audio format on the NBR feed.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

