Josina Anderson Advises Independent Noun-Inclusion Vis-À-Vis Chemtrails

Florida Senate Bill 56, passed into law in April of this year, prohibits "the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of Florida for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight." What this law accomplishes, in practical terms, is nothing. Florida already had a law that restricted these now-prohibited activities to those who'd received a permit. But, as admitted by Bill 56's author, no such permits have been applied for, let alone granted. Any supervillains who were out there chemically modifying Florida's weather were already doing so illegally; this new law simply raises the penalty for artificially darkening Florida's skies to the extremely prohibitive amount of $100,000.

Why have this law? Because Florida is a state full of crazy people. "There are many of us senators who receive concerns and complaints on a regular basis," explained Ileana Garcia, Republican of Miami, who wrote this mess and who is talking here about chemtrails. "There’s a lot of skepticism in regards to this, and basically, what I wanted to do with this is try to look for a way to separate fact from fiction."

It will now fall to the hysterically under-resourced Florida government to make a log of paranoid chemtrail fantasies, and to investigate them. To Florida's Republican lawmakers, this is a good thing: "People have a right to know what is happening," says Senate President Ben Albritton, of Wauchula. "There’s a lot we don’t know in this field of science and people are rightfully concerned. This bill goes a long way to bring peace of mind to our citizens so they can report what they are seeing, and we can make sure it's lawful activity, not geoengineering or weather modification." The ban on using air-released chemicals to do geoengineering in Florida—truly I cannot believe I am typing these words right now—went into effect on July 1.

Josina Anderson—NFL reporter, noted wordsmith, haver of an absolutely incredible professional website—is a Floridian. Has she noticed over the last two months that fewer evil scientists are Southern Reach-ifying her beloved home state? Well, yes, something like that:

Side Topic: The passing of Florida Senate Bill 56 back in April is very interesting— concerning Geoengineering & Weather Modification. I don’t see too many people discussing. I do remember sharing a random observation with my neighbor in the Spring that a certain native bird species that would be on our lawns 30-deep like clockwork from 9-10:30am last year…now barely seeing them at all this year. Last year, we all got tore by mosquitoes, having daily mosquito jiu-jitsu outside. This year, no bites…I’ve seen one so far. Pay attention to nature, species migration and inclement weather patterns, trends, and of course anomalies and local politics. We don’t live in a bubble. Josina Anderson, via Twitter

Since the government made it up to $100,000 more expensive for Doctor Evil to turn Florida into a frozen wasteland, the American White Ibis has died off and also all mosquitos have decamped for, I don't know, the British Virgin Islands. Coincidence? Or proof that chemtrails are real as hell?

My post is about staying observant. Any other noun-inclusions are your own. Josina Anderson, via Twitter

Open your eyes, sheeple! And mind your own damn noun-inclusions.