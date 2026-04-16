Jarringly Red New York Radio Yutz Continues His Anti-Mets Tantrum In Yankees President’s Suite

It's the story that has captivated America: a large screaming man roughly the color of a Fruit Roll-Up, who goes on AM radio every day to get upset about minorities, announced last week that he could no longer in good faith be a New York Mets fan. Dial down the volume and ambient bigotry and referring to himself in the third person, and long-tenured New York radio dingus Sid Rosenberg's decision to drop the Mets could seem reasonable. The team has lost eight straight, miserably, while playing a brand of baseball that suggests dangerously high levels of codeine in their Powerade. To consciously uncouple, temporarily or even permanently, with a team like this would be something like self-care. Not really sure why I'm going on about this part at such length. Ha ha.

Anyway, Rosenberg did not do this in a considered way. He did it, as he mentioned in a series of posts and filmed video statements, because he thought the "Mamdani Mets" were woke. He was upset that Mr. and Mrs. Met had been "hugging and kissing" the city's Democratic Socialist mayor earlier this season, and by way of contrast and as an illustration of the organization's values, Rosenberg shared an image of himself "being IGNORED" by the team's mascots at a game last year.

And so it was for those reasons—the Mets are woke, Zohran Mamdani is a Mets fan, mascots are too fond of the mayor and snubbed him, Sid Rosenberg, on the Empire Suites level in 2025—that Rosenberg announced he would henceforth identify as a Yankees fan. In the long-running and absolutely unbearable discourse surrounding the question of which of New York's baseball teams represents the real New York, a honeybaked ogre whose volatility and indefatigable dedication to being upset make him a highly representative New York type, was casting his vote.

On Wednesday, while the Mets were on the road getting kicked to bits by the Dodgers in an 8-2 loss, Rosenberg put on an Aaron Judge jersey and, as he put it in a post bemoaning the Mets' lack of a Jewish Heritage Night, "joined the Yankees."

At the game in the Bronx, Rosenberg spent some time in the suite of Yankees team president Randy Levine and cut some promos—"I know, you can't believe it: Sid Rosenberg wearing an Aaron Judge jersey," one begins—about how happy and unworried he was about it all.

My new BFF! The great Randy Levine! President of the New York Yankees!!

Thanks for everything Randy!! pic.twitter.com/jOxHbEIopi — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) April 16, 2026

After the game, a Yankees 5-4 walk-off win over the Angels, Rosenberg remained calm and pleased with the decision he had made and the response that his many posts about it had received. At 3:46 a.m. New York City time, Rosenberg wrote:

Imagine someone actually caring more about their city, country and faith than a baseball team. Imagine that! I mean so many of you sound like petulant CHILDREN in here. Grow the fuck up and stand for something! Something important! Baseball is NOT important. In fact it’s nonsense. Sports, for that matter, is nonsense. It’s a nice escape and provides great memories but in the big scheme of things it means nothing. So yes who’s the child in here? Not me!

At 4:09 a.m., he added:

You can turn on your President. You can turn on your city. You can turn on your country. You can turn on religion. You can turn on your family. But you can NEVER turn on your sports teams! Now do you realize how STUPID so many of you sound? The Mets STOPPED being fun for me and it had little to do with the final score. I think I’ve made my case. LIFE isn’t one big “Field of Dreams” movie idiots. Not anymore!

At a more normal hour on Thursday morning, a well-rested Rosenberg turned his attention to the Mets' lack of a Jewish Heritage Day, before promising that the team would add one to its schedule, and that this would only happen "because of ME!" He went on, in the tone of a man confident that he would have his vengeance against Mr. Met for not giving a big hug to a grown man whose gleaming pate is the color of Swedish Fish, to give an update on how he thought his campaign was going so far.

"Let's be honest," Rosenberg continued. "I am hurting the Mets." Rosenberg, who has claimed to have been a Mets fan for "almost 59 years," should know by now that the hurt doesn't run in that direction.