I Lost My Coffee

Yesterday, I ran into a problem. At around 4:00 p.m. ET, I poured myself a fresh cup of coffee. Then I had a brief video call with a colleague, for 15 or 20 minutes. Once the call was over, I went to take a sip of my coffee. It wasn't there. It wasn't anywhere. I couldn't find my coffee.

To get some other minds on the case, I told the Defector staff I had lost my coffee. They were very invested in finding it. Here is the story of the lost coffee, as told through an edited Slack transcript.

Tom Ley

ive gotten myself into a bit of a barry-style jam

i filled up a nice hot cup of java, put it down somewhere and had a zoom call for like 20 min, and now i cannot find my nice hot cup of java

Samer Kalaf

is wesley home

[Ed. note: Wesley is Tom's wife.]

Tom Ley

im all alone

being driven mad by my missing java

Samer Kalaf

next question is: did you go outside at all between java and now

Tom Ley

no

Samer Kalaf

hmm

Dave McKenna

dang. this is my life

look in the sink or on the stove

David Roth

Simply go around your house sniffing vigorously

Dave McKenna

best value longshot i've found is on the banister or some place a bit elevated cuz you're looking lower for a cup

Tom Ley

i think the only potential answer here is that i placed it on the counter and walked away and came back and forgot that was new java and poured it out and put it in the dish washer

tho i have no memory of doing that

Samer Kalaf

is the mug in the dishwasher?

Tom Ley

another complicating factor is that i am making red sauce so i cannot smell java over sauce smell

there a few mugs in the dishwasher but i cant remember which one i was using

none of em are wet

i guess i need to call off the search

ive checked every surface

Maitreyi

it'll turn up when it turns up

dave mckenna

think of others

we gotta see the end of this movie

Maitreyi

but check the garbage

Samer

is it in the fridge? on top of the fridge? in the microwave?

Maitreyi

oh in microwave is a good guess

ive left coffee in there before

Samer

or like think of places where you might need to set it down to pick something up with two hands

billy

sometimes i'll be looking for my phone and not realize that it's actually already in my hand, have you checked there yet tom?

[20 minutes pass]

Albert Burneko

tom did the coffee show up yet or do i have to go insane

Tom Ley

ive settled on the "i poured it out" theory

Albert Burneko

i’m sorry i cannot accept this until the memory has been recovered

Diana

Oh I do this once a day

At least

Tom Ley

yeah that's the issue that remains bert

i need to undergo hypnosis now

Drew Magary

Just make another pot

Actually you probably already have

Albert Burneko

that doesn’t solve the problem of the missing coffee!

Drew Magary

Yes but he gets coffee

Eases the sting

Albert Burneko

that’s like telling Charles Lindbergh to just have another baby!!!!

i’m gonna be, like, trying to distract myself from this literally when i go to bed tonight



[It is now 10 a.m., the following morning]

Tom Ley

wesley found the cup of java

Maitreyi Anantharaman

!!!

Luis Paez-Pumar

!

Albert Burneko

!!!!!!

Kathryn Xu

omg

Lauren Theisen

wait WHAT

Sabrina Imbler

holy shit

Maitreyi Anantharaman

i gasped out loud

Albert Burneko

hwhwhwhwhwhere was it????

David Roth

What was the location

Maitreyi Anantharaman

i bet it was somewhere high

Barry Petchesky

i bet it was somewhere low

Albert Burneko

i bet it was somewhere medium

Kathryn Xu

floor

Tom Ley

it was in the office, on a skinny dresser in the corner by where the wifi router is. the reason it was there is that i was walking around with it and realized that sancho had fucked with the router and knocked it over so i must have put it down to fix the router and then forgot about it

[Ed. note: Sancho is a dog.]

Maitreyi Anantharaman

it was low???

Albert Burneko

“every surface,” huh??????

Barry Petchesky

what was the height of the coffee

Tom Ley

like hip level

Sabrina Imbler

in my mind I was thinking it would be on the skinny dresser.........

Samer Kalaf

Good mystery, good resolution

Tom Ley

i guess my eyes just never go to that corner of the office

i never think about it

because i def came in here yesterday several times and turned on the lights and looked around

Albert Burneko

what did the mug look like

was it camouflaged

Barry Petchesky

yeah what color is mug

Tom Ley

white mug

against white walls

Maitreyi Anantharaman

sounds like you need to paint your walls a dark color

Tom Ley

yeah i cant let this happen again

Albert Burneko

yeah or like, weird zebra stripes of color

no mug will hide against them

Tom Ley

im really glad i didn't pour it out and put it in the dishwasher because i was kinda spooked about that being the answer and not having even a sliver of a memory

Ray Ratto

We're all missing the plot here. How did it taste a day later, and don't say you didn't try it.

Tom Ley

ok yeah i did take a little sip just to see

it was fine

Ray Ratto

Big Cool Tom's Router Shelf Java -- It Lasts Forever.