I Found My Keys

My morning was suddenly and throughly disrupted by the mysterious disappearance of my keys. As an anally organized person, losing stuff drives me absolutely nuts. I was three-quarters of the way to becoming The Joker. I think my stress was tangible to everyone else, because Lindsey Adler, the holder of my spare keys that I desperately didn't want to have to retrieve, spent much time talking me off the ledge:

Everyone was very helpful with suggestions. It would have been understandable if I'd accidentally put my keys in the freezer when retrieving something else, or had unknowingly kicked them under the couch, or had left them in my pockets of yesterday's clothes, or outside in my lock. Good suggestions, all—except maybe from the person who asked if I'd looked in my cat's litter box(?). Any of those scenarios would have made sense, but my keys were in none of those places.

Nor were they buried in my bedsheets, or in a cabinet, or in the sweatpants that I had worn the last time I saw the keys, or on top of the fridge, or under the stove, or under the sink, or in a backpack, or in the silverware drawer, or in the laundry hamper, or in a jacket pocket, or—which would have been the worst-case scenario for embarrassment—on my person.

I was genuinely thankful for the suggestions! (Most of them. Not the person who asked if I own cargo shorts. Katie, we went to school together; do you really see me as that type of person?) Losing shit is stressful and I wasn't thinking straight. Independent observers gently asking Have you looked in X? is useful when in fact I might not have looked in X. I bet when you subscribed to this website you dreamed of one day helping me look for my keys.

But I swear to god I looked everywhere. Several times. No keys. I think I aged five years this morning.

What I did not anticipate was completely disrupting the workday for the entire staff of Defector.com. My coworkers immediately seized upon the mystery of my lost keys. They offered helpful suggestions, and also less helpful suggestions, and gave telling glimpses of how their own broken brains operate, and I think Albert was almost as stressed as I was about this. But eventually, the crowdsourced search-and-rescue operation paid off. Here's an edited Slack transcript, with the big reveal toward the end.

Albert

barry i’m going to go insane about your lost keys

i can’t handle items being lost. it turns me into captain ahab

Barry Petchesky

I am becoming the joker

i’m losing my shit

Kelsey McKinney

oh no barry

Sabrina Imbler

oh no keys!

Kelsey McKinney

barry can i give you an insane tip

Barry Petchesky

please do

nothing is too insane (Except maybe the person who told me to check the litterbox for them)

Kelsey McKinney

usually we look for things by scanning left to right like we read. when you’re looking, try to look right to left

because you’ll have to go slower

you’ll see more

Barry Petchesky

i will try this

i have made a phone list of places in my house and am going to check them off as i re-search them

Kelsey McKinney

okay also barry… where did you put the package did you check there

like in the recycling or wherever you put the box

this is my NIGHTMARE

i HATE losing stuff

Maitreyi

oh no barry this JUST happened to me a couple weeks ago and it was really stressful!

basically i was wearing a cardigan and a scarf, had taken them off and set them on a chair that had my keys on it and then had just gathered up all of it in a ball and dumped it in my hamper, so that’s where mine ended up being

im sure youve checked hamper though

Kelsey McKinney

losing stuff in your own damn space just makes you feel insane

Albert

kelsey the absolute worst is when something is lost but i know it’s definitely inside the house. if it’s like, maybe [my kid] left it at school or at a buddy’s house or whatever, then i can be like “OK well it’s gone.” but if i know it’s in the house, then i simply cannot rest at all until it is located

Maitreyi

the worst part is my mom had just offered me an airtag the weekend before and i was like “no no i never lose my keys, i always have them on me”

Kelsey McKinney

i’m also very organized like barry so this happens to me like once every 2 years and i lose my mind

Albert

because doing anything else feels absurd. i know it’s here! therefore this task must be completed before i engage any other!

Barry Petchesky

you know what’s an absolutely insane post that i think about all the time



Kelsey McKinney

during hte pandemc my friend who was online teaching high school, literally couldn’t let them come off mute because so many of them had beeping smoke detectors

cc dave mckenna

Dave McKenna

hah

i forgot about that

my life hack for beeping smoke detectors: if you don't listen to it it doesn't bother you

kinda like boygenius

Kelsey McKinney

barry this smoke detector blog is so good

Barry Petchesky

it’s insane

“how to find a beeping smoke detector” “look for it”

Dave McKenna

spoiler alert: the losing shit gets so much worse as an old

the brain going soft is only part of it!

the ears going bad adds a whole new layer

you drop things and don't hear 'em!

it's awful

Kelsey McKinney

luckily, i have never been able to hear correctly so i always use my eyes

Dave McKenna

nice

but old dog/new trick

complicates!

i have always been anal about my keys and drivers license and later on bank card

Barry Petchesky

dave, you keep your shit in a ziploc baggie

Maitreyi

The last time I know I saw my keys was last night, before bed, when I threw on some sweatpants to go retrieve a package from my building’s foyer. I did not end up needing the keys—I was able to dash into the foyer, grab the package, and get out before that door shut; my apartment door was unlocked—so I am pretty sure I did not take them out of my sweatpants pocket outside of my apartment. They must be in here somewhere.

hm this is a wrinkle barry!

Albert

barry the really great thing about that Keenan blog is that the first time i read it, i felt like i was gonna have a panic attack at the part where he realizes that his bathroom is basically designed to capture a smoke-alarm sound and amplify it, and that it could be coming from virtually anywhere else

but then it’s incredibly satisfying when he does, in fact, find the source of the sound

Barry Petchesky

yeah and it’s under a bag of sand(?)

Albert

yeah, somebody put the dang smoke detector under a frickin bag of sand under the dang sink

that person should go to jail

Owen Lewis

I love this website. (Hope you find the keys, Barry!)

Sabrina Imbler

The last thing I lost-lost, permanently, was a baseball cap in high school that I left in a classroom and never found.

woah I'm impressed barry

Barry Petchesky

ok in my defense

i was not a cap guy and that was the first day i had worn that cap to school

so i was not used to keeping track of it

Maitreyi

hm

shouldnt you have been extra conscious of the cap then

Barry Petchesky

hm

Patrick

you became a no hat boy

Lauren

what was the cap

Barry Petchesky

it’s funny/embarrassing

an ESPN cap

Maitreyi

the thief was doing you a favor at least

anyway IF they are not in your apartment at least you have your library card on them

keys have actually been returned to me that way

someone just took my keys to the library

and the library emailed me “we've your keys”

Dave McKenna

not helpful now Barry but, eventually you just have backup plans to avoid the stress. i've got hideway door keys and duplicate car keys

Barry Petchesky

Yeah, Adler has my spare keys but she’s not home for a couple more hours

Maitreyi

it’s not about having new keys

it’s the PRINCIPLE of the thing

Dave McKenna

nope

it's about being trapped

Barry Petchesky

Yeah I do feel trapped

I can’t leave my home

Albert

i think the Keenan blog is actually kind of sweet? like it’s a real glimpse into his weird mind that he arrived at the utterly standard method for looking for something you can’t find (look everywhere, instead of where you think it might be, because if it was somewhere intuitive you’d have found it already) via some tortured Sherlock Holmes detour

Barry Petchesky

Oh yeah it’s a real peek into his brain

Dave McKenna

when you get old you lose your car all the time

anxiety on roids

grid cities and hi rise parking lots are evil

Albert

i’ve generally gotten better at not losing things as i’ve gotten older and learned to accommodate my rotten brain. when i was young basically all of my things were “lost” at all times and i just kind of hoped to run into them. now i generally know where my stuff is. but that’ll only last until dementia sets in

Dave McKenna

i've lost my car twice in recent years at hospitals and had to ask security to drive me around the lot

Barry Petchesky

I’m anti-airtags but maybe I need to reconsider that stance

Dave McKenna

yeah my keys and drivers license are the only planned parts of my existence

Albert

let’s publish 25 different increasingly urgent blogs about barry’s keys today. one from each staffer

Where Are Barry’s Keys

Please, For The Love Of God, Just Give Barry’s Keys Back, I’ll Do Anything

Jasper Wang

wive shouting from the other room: "we have to help barry find his keys"

Barry Petchesky

I feel so owned

Self-owned, really

Ray Ratto

Rented.

Chris Thompson

in defense of the smoke detector blog, i think it would be very hard to convince yourself to not freak out where the sound is loudest and behave stupidly when the sound is that unpleasant and that weirdly dislocated

Heather Chen

I also lost my keys yesterday and turns out I slept on top of my keys?? Which is

Ray Ratto

That's not losing your keys. That's smothering your keys.

Barry Petchesky

Heather I am like 90 percent convinced they’re in my sheets somewhere

Since their usual spot is on a shelf above my bed

Chris Thompson

heather i've done that with my phone a couple times. WHERE THE HELL IS MY PHONE and it's in the little nest of blankets and shit exactly under where i was sleeping

Ray Ratto

I have so much crap on my keyring that I can't lose them. Handy trick taught to me by my plumber.

Kathryn Xu

i did a 'sletter bit abt this but twice in this new apartment i left my keys in nj/lost them and had to go to my roommate's workplace midday in order to pick them up, go to home depot to copy them, and then return

Ray Ratto

And yes, I'm trying to fit a plug-in charger into my bed because I do the same thing Chris does, and my wife said, "You can do that after the divorce."

Heather Chen

Losing my keys was also like twelve hours after everyone in my apartment got locked out of the apartment while a pot of water was boiling inside? And no one wanted to call the fire department to break down the door so it ended up setting the whole pot on fire and then the landlord had to pry the door open

Chris Thompson

oh god!

Luis

lmao that's not what you want

David Roth

Jeez

Kelsey McKinney

barry still no luck?

Barry Petchesky

i am taking a break from searching. i think i need to let my brain settle down and look with fresh eyes

Kelsey McKinney

good idea

Chris Thompson

barry i sincerely think you should do a second blog about this today, whether the keys turn up or not

Albert

goddammit. if this had happened during the Gathering i would have straight up insisted on taking over the search by now

Barry Petchesky

i was just gonna update the blog when i find them

WHEN.

Chris Thompson

i mean an update is useful but a second blog, to me, is way funnier

Luis

hed: I Found My Keys

body: They were in my pocket. --30--

Barry Petchesky

i am going to be so mad if they’re somewhere obvious

Luis

they almost certainly will be, and that's ok

Barry Petchesky

no they won’t!

i’ve looked everywhere obvious several times

Albert

barry this is a dumb question but have you been able to look outside your apartment, along the route to where you picked up the package, or is that impracticable because of lack of keys

Barry Petchesky

no, i have done that thrice

Ray Ratto

When I lose my keys, they are usually found by my wife on the hook where the keys belong, which is how she came up with the divorce idea.

And hats off for "thrice."

Luis

thricely

Albert

next dumb question: if your keys fell out of your pocket along that route and somebody found them, is there someplace along that route where they might have thought to put them? like on top of a bank of mailboxes, or a railing, or uhhhhh in a potted plant? (this is entirely for me; i’m going fucking insane over this)

i’m going Keenan Mode

Barry Petchesky

i also thought that

but there’s really nowhere along that route i wouldn’t see them

people usually put communal shit at the base of the stairs

Albert

goddammit!!!!!

Maitreyi

at least if someone took them and tries to break into your apartment, you’ll be there

Kelsey McKinney

damn

Barry Petchesky

a silver lining

Kelsey McKinney

barry did you move your bed

like push it forward so you can look up against the wall

Barry Petchesky

yes

Kelsey McKinney

damn

Ray Ratto

Did you lose your keys on a prop bet?

Kelsey McKinney

yeah barry are you setting an over/under for this

Drew

Hear me out: a metal detector

Or see if your roomba will suck it up

Chris Thompson

barry did you have any illicit night snacks after your schlep to the foyer

Barry Petchesky

i did, but the keys are not in the cabinet

or the freezer or fridge

Chris Thompson

trash?

Kelsey McKinney

did you shake the sweatpants to make sure they didn’t like… somehow get stuck in there like a coat

Luis

what if Mercy is hiding them

Kelsey McKinney

that happened to me once when i thought my keys got lost in the big park

and then i jumped and i heard them

Sabrina Imbler

in shoes?

Kathryn Xu

like when Samer ate the bandaid

or didn't eat but it was just on his pants

Chris Thompson

wait when samer did what now

Kelsey McKinney

excuse me

Kathryn Xu

Samer

this is a little gross but not that gross: i went to sleep with a band-aid over a small cut on my finger and i woke up and can't find the band-aid... i've turned over the bed and everything

Albert

new theme week: Detector

Sabrina Imbler

we each hide someone else's most prized item

Albert

or maybe we all return to New York to find Barry’s keys, depending on how his search goes

Barry Petchesky

checked trash, checked shoes

Mercy is honestly my no.1 suspect

but this would be out of character for her

Kathryn Xu

barry is framing mercy for everything !!

Barry Petchesky

ok you need to stop defending her

Kelsey McKinney

i cannot imagine mercy doing this

but also…..

maybe she was grumpy or something. you did leave a lot last week for the meetings

Albert

kathryn are you suggesting that samer ate barry’s keys

Kathryn Xu

no!! later on it was revealed that it was just stuck to sam/er's sweatpants

i was recommending a good thorough shake

Chris Thompson

barry when you say you checked the trash, how thorough are we talkin

David Roth

Yeah you gotta hop in there

Go Oscar Mode

Chris Thompson

heavy things like keys sometimes go a long way down

maybe in your search you jostled them to the bottom

Albert

it would be a world-historic troll if barry found his keys like 45 minutes ago and just won’t let us have the satisfaction of knowing

Barry Petchesky

FOUND THEM

Albert

a;lsdifjads;lfgijdsfgo;asdhijfg

Barry Petchesky

IN THE FUCKING TRASH

Chris Thompson

WHOA!!

Albert

a;sdofijasd;foasjdf;aosidjfasd;ofijasd;foiasjdf;

Barry Petchesky

AT THE VERY BOTTOM

Chris Thompson

oh wow i fucking did it

i did this

Kathryn Xu

WOW

Albert

DETECTOR!

Kathryn Xu

chris is a hero

Barry Petchesky

i’m going to lose my mind

Kelsey McKinney

OH SHIT

OH MY GOD

David Roth

Sorry that happened to you man

Kelsey McKinney

good job chris!!!!

shit man

i was so focused on this

Chris Thompson

wow this is my proudest moment at defector

There you have it. They were at the very bottom of my garbage, which is full-height and has a lid. I had looked in there a couple times already but had not dug around at the bottom.

I have zero idea how they got there. I owe Chris a million dollars. This crisis is over!