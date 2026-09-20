Hot Feet On Main Are Only One Part Of The NFL’s Climate Problem

If you found yourself tuning in late for Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Titans in Nashville, you may have had a number of burning questions: Has Jalen Hurts been replaced with sack of flour? Is Cam Ward the truth? Why is my television showing me slow motion replays of someone getting their feet hosed down?

The heat was a problem for the Titans, as temperatures in Nashville hit the mid-90s and the region was under a heat advisory, with meteorologists citing a heat index up to 108 degrees. Fox's game crew reported that the turf at Nissan Stadium reached 157 degrees in the third quarter.

It's the second straight week high temps have been an issue for the Titans; Safety Amani Hooker said one of the soles of his Nike cleats peeled off in the first half the Tennessee's 23-10 loss to the Jets. Hooker told reports at practice on Sept. 18: "I've never had that happen. Literally, everyone out there was like, 'My feet are burning.' I have blisters on my feet just because of the heat."

The best option from the Titans coaches and staff? Sideline foot showers. Maybe it was the waterworks, or Ward grabbing a rushing touchdown for an early lead and another in the third quarter to tie it up 17-17, but there appeared to be a method to their madness.

Still, as the sideline foot shower videos make the rounds and rack up an improbable number of unrepeatable jokes about showing feet on main, it's worth noting this is just the latest way teams and individual athletes have had to try to adjust to playing sports in world with an increasingly unpredictable climate.

Yes, hydration breaks are a vehicle for FIFA to capture more ad revenue, but we can't pretend players don't face serious health risks playing through high heat or poor air quality everywhere. Teams in the Tour de France are grappling with how to keep riders safe in an increasingly inhospitable world. MLB teams were forced to play chicken over postponing or cancelling games thanks to wildfire smoke this past summer.

The heat in Nashville was not the only weather-related problems in the NFL's second week back; the Browns and Buccaneers game was suspended with 2 minutes remaining after lightning was reported and teams were evacuated from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. As of this writing, the Bucs are down 23-19 and the possibility of a Deshaun Watson victory hangs in the balance.

As for the Titans, the cooldown treatments were not enough to hold off an Eagles comeback. The Titans managed to sack Hurts three times and grab two interceptions in the game, which left the score at 20-17 with less than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth. Which is precisely when Hurts led a 62-yard drive to close out the game, capping the comeback with a 3-yard pass to Darius Cooper with just nine seconds on the clock. The Eagles were not without their own heat-related problems: Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens told reporters he went through two pairs of cleats. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni may have summed it best in the postgame: "It was hot as shit. Everybody was hot as shit," he said. "I didn't take a snap and I needed an IV."