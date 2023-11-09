Skip to Content
NHL

God Bless The Maple Leafs’ Defense

9:52 AM EST on November 9, 2023

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 8: Joseph Woll #60 of the Toronto Maple Leafs reaches for the puck against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on November 8, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)
Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
This blog has no "analysis." There will be no "dissection" or "discussion" of a player's or a team's strengths and weaknesses. We did not "watch the tape" to come up with an "examination" of "schemes." We have those blogs if you want those blogs. But this blog is not one of those blogs where you "learn" something. This blog is for laughing at the Toronto Maple Leafs' defense. Sorry: "defense."

Watch it a few times; let it marinate. You'll notice something new on just about every rewatch. John Klingberg not even being a traffic cone because traffic cones stay vertical! Klingberg and Max Domi standing in front of the net and doing nothing! Mitch Marner going for a casual skate instead of sticking on Claude Giroux! Marner somehow being frustrated when Giroux then scores from wide open! A whole lot of puck-chasing, and even more puck-watching! The Ottawa Senators!

Look, there's a reason the Leafs are fifth in the East in scoring and 10th in the standings. Several reasons, actually; I don't want to be too mean to Klingberg. But a 6-3 home loss to the last-place Senators is not, as they say, what you want. Unless perhaps you're tired of being underachievers and would rather just be plain mediocre. The only bright spot to that defensive breakdown is that it rendered this later goalie breakdown irrelevant.

