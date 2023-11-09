God Bless The Maple Leafs’ Defense

This blog has no "analysis." There will be no "dissection" or "discussion" of a player's or a team's strengths and weaknesses. We did not "watch the tape" to come up with an "examination" of "schemes." We have those blogs if you want those blogs. But this blog is not one of those blogs where you "learn" something. This blog is for laughing at the Toronto Maple Leafs' defense. Sorry: "defense."

G💰!!!!!!#Sens turn play the other way and have a few chances in on net that come around to Claude Giroux who finishes the job.



2-1 Ottawa#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/0qHDJMg8qs — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) November 9, 2023

Watch it a few times; let it marinate. You'll notice something new on just about every rewatch. John Klingberg not even being a traffic cone because traffic cones stay vertical! Klingberg and Max Domi standing in front of the net and doing nothing! Mitch Marner going for a casual skate instead of sticking on Claude Giroux! Marner somehow being frustrated when Giroux then scores from wide open! A whole lot of puck-chasing, and even more puck-watching! The Ottawa Senators!

Look, there's a reason the Leafs are fifth in the East in scoring and 10th in the standings. Several reasons, actually; I don't want to be too mean to Klingberg. But a 6-3 home loss to the last-place Senators is not, as they say, what you want. Unless perhaps you're tired of being underachievers and would rather just be plain mediocre. The only bright spot to that defensive breakdown is that it rendered this later goalie breakdown irrelevant.