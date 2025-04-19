Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Defector Up All Night

Get Busy In The NBA Playoffs Open Thread

12:02 PM EDT on April 19, 2025

Fans celebrate a three-point basket by Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on April 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Eakin Howard/Getty Images
141Comments

Lotsa games today! Lotsa games tomorrow, too. Feel free to hang out here and chat while you binge on all that spectacular hoops action.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Silence! You Are Summoned To Read A Preview Of The 2025 NBA Playoffs

April 18, 2025
Listening Habits

The Case For A New MTV

April 18, 2025
NHL

The Stanley Cup’s Got To Return To Canada Sometime, Right?

April 18, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement