Fabio Wardley Was Too Brave For His Own Good

When the bell rang to signal the 10th round of the Fabio Wardley-Daniel Dubois heavyweight fight for the WBO world title, a bloodied Wardley rose from his stool and walked off-balance to center ring, as if taking his first steps. The night began well for him: He fired an overhand right that sent Dubois clattering to the floor just 12 seconds in, then forced Dubois to take a knee in round three with another shot to the top of the head. But virtually all of Wardley’s other punches missed by miles, thrown along comically vicious, errant arcs. Dubois used his faster, harder jab and right hand to batter Wardley’s face into that of a grotesque clown: one eye fused shut, his nose an angry, shiny red.

Referee Howard Foster could have stopped the fight when Dubois repeatedly staggered Wardley at the end of round six, and Wardley’s corner could have thrown the towel in any of the many moments after when their fighter was out on his feet, taking alarmingly clean punches, or simply too awash in blood. Wardley’s legendary punch resistance had piloted him to two come-from-behind knockouts in recent fights. Here, it betrayed him as he refused to go down, only wobbling or freezing momentarily after Dubois hit him. “Fabio Wardley’s chin deserves a knighthood,” one of the commentators declared at one point. If the Order of the British Empire wishes to grant the honor, it’ll have to be to the memory of Wardley’s durability. Beatings more merciful than this, which is almost all of them, have ruined lives, much less chins.

To think the fight week narratives all centered around Dubois’s vulnerabilities. In 2023, he suffered an eighth-round KO loss to Oleksandr Usyk. After rebounding with three increasingly impressive wins, including a demolition of Anthony Joshua, Dubois took on Usyk again and didn’t make it out of the fifth round. He has always seemed a bit more skittish and afraid in the hard moments of a fight than similar talents. Mix that with his painfully awkward presence on camera, and you have a constant source of headlines.

Though “two fighters who could knock out rhinos” was probably a sufficient carrot to attract fight fans’ $59.99, various networks and podcasters proceeded with their inexorable Pursuit of Content so that DAZN could maybe sell another 17 pay-per-views. Dubois suffered. He ended a couple media obligations early. He gave curt, stilted answers that prompted some to reflect on his traumatic upbringing—his father kept him from going to school and had him do push-ups for hours, leaving lingering scars on his hands, while training him from youth to be the heavyweight champion—and most to laughingly diagnose him from the couch. Ariel Helwani conducted maybe the most disastrous segment of the bunch, apologized for it in a YouTube comment, then elected to leave it online while the others in the thread racked up the likes for their jokes about Dubois’ IQ.

Oddly, it was Wardley, a smooth talker who had done some commentary before this fight, who seemed to have more empathy for Dubois than those trying to mine a popular 15-second soundbite from him. At the end of DAZN’s official face-off, Dubois, wearing a shiny grey suit, rose to leave before the presenter had quite finished his dismount, earning a lighthearted reprimand.

Rather than pile on, Wardley gave Dubois an out: “He’s got places to be! In that suit, he’s got deals to make, he’s got things to do!”

“You know what I mean,” Dubois said, and both men laughed in a rare moment that didn’t seem fraught with tension. Wardley might have been “taking the piss,” as Dubois accused another interviewer of this week, but I thought I saw empathy, not malice. It reminded me of times over the years friends have noticed my discomfort at a group event and given me an excuse to leave with no prompting, and the feeling that I would do anything for them as thanks. After the fight, Wardley and Dubois hugged tightly, twice. That the bloodbath didn’t ruin the collegiality between them is about the only good thing to come out of Friday night.

A prolonged beating can be more damaging to a fighter than a single shot that robs them of their consciousness. This somehow felt like both. Dubois is probably the hardest hitter in the heavyweight division; the common refrain is that his jab feels like a right hand. By the end of the fight, those jabs sent Wardley staggering across the ring all on their own. As the blood from Wardley’s nose painted his white trunks pink, it was evident the punishment had drained the power from his own punches such that he had no chance to reproduce the knockdowns in the early rounds. Wardley strung together a few little rallies in the late rounds, more notable for the fact that a concussed man drenched in his own blood could still operate at all than for anything the punches did. The beating blew other disturbing details, like trainer Don Charles repeatedly slapping Dubois in the corner, to the bottom of my mind.

Wardley could blame any number of people for this fight going into the 11th round, should he desire. Howard Foster took heat for what many felt to be an early stoppage in Wardley’s comeback against Joseph Parker in 2025. Here, he overcorrected—badly—giving Wardley so much rope for another improbable win that he ended up practically hanging the fighter instead. Ben Davison, Wardley’s trainer, knew the damage Dubois could inflict well; he’d been in Joshua’s corner when Dubois felled AJ four times in 2024, yet didn’t throw the towel when Wardley took even more damage here. Ringside doctors examined Wardley’s ruined nose and swollen-shut eye only to let him walk back into Dubois’ fists, to cheers from the Manchester crowd. The commentators praised the fight as a classic all through the first nine rounds, gleefully holding up their ringside notes complete with spatters of Wardley’s blood, and didn't turn queasy until Wardley wobbled out for Round 10.

Ring presenter Ade Oladipo and promoter Frank Warren called it the best heavyweight title fight they’d ever seen. What I saw was a great fight for five rounds, then five rounds of a sickening beating. Even Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III, a similar fight by the beats—four rounds of back-and-forth, then the winner taking over and delivering punches to which the loser’s response grew more and more disturbing—wasn’t this grisly. Boxing fans crave heart, guts, and blood, but when all those elements are pushed to their extreme like this, the product is hard to justify. Beneath all the narratives, the fists are always what matter. Those of us covering the sport are too happy to forget that at times, but the fighters never can.