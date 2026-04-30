Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NBA

Everything OK Over There, Mitchell Robinson?

4:56 PM EDT on April 30, 2026

Mitchell Robinson staring at the camera, with the caption "Fire in my eyes"
Image via Facebook
18Comments

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is an emotional poster. The big man often posts about his romantic woes, dissatisfaction with his role on the team, and truck. He posts across multiple social media platforms, even Facebook, despite being 28 years old. He posts with sincerity and without self-consciousness. If you lacked the context that he is a standout defensive big in the NBA, you'd simply assume he was a guy you friended in 2011 and never met since.

Contrary to expectations, Robinson hasn't played a ton of minutes in the Knicks' first-round series against the undersized Atlanta Hawks, but he remains engaged nonetheless. On Wednesday, apparently looking ahead to tonight's Game 6, Robinson posted a video of himself burning something on his driveway, and silently staring into the flames. It's captivating stuff.

"Fire in my eyes," reads the caption, and while I'm not sure that accurately captures the emotion in his drowsy gaze, I suppose the glow of fire is literally illuminating his eyes. Knicks in six.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Figure Skating

Figure Skater Who Reported Sexual Assault Comes Forward

April 30, 2026
Podcasts

Getting Kicked In The Back By P.J. Brown

April 30, 2026
Arts And Culture

The Torpor Of ‘Converts’

April 30, 2026
NHL

Vegas And Utah Are Murder On Early Bedtimes

April 30, 2026
Golf

Saudi Arabia Decides LIV Golf Is Ready To Be Supported By Its Passionate Fan Base, Unbeatable Product

April 30, 2026
NBA

The NBA’s Lottery Reform Proposal Will Change, But Not Eliminate, Tanking

April 30, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement