Everything OK Over There, Mitchell Robinson?

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is an emotional poster. The big man often posts about his romantic woes, dissatisfaction with his role on the team, and truck. He posts across multiple social media platforms, even Facebook, despite being 28 years old. He posts with sincerity and without self-consciousness. If you lacked the context that he is a standout defensive big in the NBA, you'd simply assume he was a guy you friended in 2011 and never met since.

Contrary to expectations, Robinson hasn't played a ton of minutes in the Knicks' first-round series against the undersized Atlanta Hawks, but he remains engaged nonetheless. On Wednesday, apparently looking ahead to tonight's Game 6, Robinson posted a video of himself burning something on his driveway, and silently staring into the flames. It's captivating stuff.

Mitchell Robinson on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/yOGIDi1A7y — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 30, 2026

"Fire in my eyes," reads the caption, and while I'm not sure that accurately captures the emotion in his drowsy gaze, I suppose the glow of fire is literally illuminating his eyes. Knicks in six.