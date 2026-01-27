Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Defector Reads A Book

Defector Reads A Book Is Tackling ‘Wuthering Heights’

12:17 PM EST on January 27, 2026

Penguin Random House
43Comments

Have you heard the news? British director Emerald Fennell is making Wuthering Heights, an adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic loved by depressed and horny girls everywhere.

Or, more precisely, she is making "Wuthering Heights," because, as she explained in a recent interview, "it is Wuthering Heights and it isn’t—but really I'd say that any adaptation of a novel should have quotation marks around it." Well, OK!

Since it's Emerald Fennell, the movie is sure to have some weird sex stuff going on. Also, since it's Emerald Fennell, the movie will probably be bad. Either way, in anticipation of its release we have decided to read (or, in some cases, reread) the 1847 novel. Please join us as we engage in some turbulent yearning on the Yorkshire moors.

We will reconvene on February 20 to discuss.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Brandy Jensen

Culture Editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Olympics

Let’s All Say “Buongiorno” To My Favorite Olympic Curlers

January 27, 2026
Podcasts

In This House We Believe In Highlights, With Samer Kalaf

January 27, 2026
NFL

Who Dares To Coordinate The Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense?

January 27, 2026
Capital

Prediction Markets Are Betting On A Grim Future

January 27, 2026
Tennis

The Australian Open Is Too Much Of A Good Thing

January 27, 2026
Media Meltdowns

Jeff Bezos Is Putting The Washington Post Into Hospice

January 26, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement