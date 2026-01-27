Defector Reads A Book Is Tackling ‘Wuthering Heights’

Have you heard the news? British director Emerald Fennell is making Wuthering Heights, an adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic loved by depressed and horny girls everywhere.

Or, more precisely, she is making "Wuthering Heights," because, as she explained in a recent interview, "it is Wuthering Heights and it isn’t—but really I'd say that any adaptation of a novel should have quotation marks around it." Well, OK!

Since it's Emerald Fennell, the movie is sure to have some weird sex stuff going on. Also, since it's Emerald Fennell, the movie will probably be bad. Either way, in anticipation of its release we have decided to read (or, in some cases, reread) the 1847 novel. Please join us as we engage in some turbulent yearning on the Yorkshire moors.

We will reconvene on February 20 to discuss.