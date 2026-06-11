Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NBA

De’Aaron Fox, What Were You Thinking?

11:37 AM EDT on June 11, 2026

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 8: OG Anunoby (8) of the New York Knicks and De'Aaron Fox (4) of San Antonio Spurs in action during the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on June 8, 2026. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
64Comments

If OG Anunoby's miraculous put-back of Jalen Brunson's long three is the Hand of God, maybe the play before it was the Brain of Squirrel. It was Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, currently finishing up his ninth year in the NBA, who made a pre-rookie mistake that allowed the Knicks the chance to take the 3-1 series lead.

With under 20 seconds to go and the Spurs up one, a Brunson drive to the hoop led to a loose ball off the backboard. It was Fox, heroically, who tipped the ball past the last Knicks defender and chased it down in the Spurs' end. Basketball convention dictates that you play it safe and wait to be fouled, to take more time off the clock and go to the line to extend the lead. However, Fox decided that the layup would be more automatic than the free throws, and Anunoby made a play that you can add to the list of legendary NBA Finals blocks. No foul, no points, Knicks ball.

“I just thought I’d be able to outrun him,” the 28-year-old Fox said after the game. “That’s it.”

No one blows a 29-point lead without a whole lot of people making a whole bunch of mistakes, miscues, and just plain misses. But if the Knicks go on to win this title, it'll be Fox who carries the burden of the screw-up that most will remember. Charles Barkley made sure of that in the post-game, when he called Fox "De'Andre" and then declared "That was a dumbass play."

Fox, who's been nursing an ankle injury, has clearly been off his game. But this isn't the kind of play you make with your legs; it's one you make with your head. All he needed to do was stay calm and do the smart and safe thing.

The JR Smith–like drama of this sequence lends itself to a few easy coaching lessons. Know the situation. Avoid leaving a crack in the door. But above all else: Trying to be the hero is the fastest way to become the villain.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

One Euphoric Night In The City Of OG Anunoby

June 11, 2026
Podcasts

Guttural Fan Noises And Exceptional Risottos, With Giri Nathan

June 11, 2026
Science

They’re Making Ötzi The Iceman Show Feet

June 11, 2026
Soccer

The World Cup’s Most Interesting Newbie Is Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Poker-Playing Manager

June 11, 2026
Soccer

France Is Great. What Else Is New?

June 11, 2026
Soccer

Which Type Of Big Weird Guy Is Your Goalkeeper?

June 11, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement