Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
This Is So Stupid

BREAKING/EXCLUSIVE/MUST CREDIT KELSEY: They Cut The Wire

12:04 PM EDT on March 22, 2024

photo of brick building with missing brick
Kelsey McKinney/Defector
196Comments
Join the Discussion

Friends, Philadelphians, countrymen, lend me your ears! Something huge has happened!

Many of you may remember the wire that I am obsessed with. As a quick reminder, in the summer of 2023 we spotted a wire going through the wood framing of a building near my home in Philadelphia. This was funny, until the building construction continued apace, working around the wire until the wire was quite literally going through the building. Here is a photo:

missing brick showing wire going through the building
There's the wire! Kelsey McKinney/Defector

There were many speculations. Could the wire be an eruv? It was not. Could the wire be electrical? I hope not! Would the wire remain inside the building after people moved in? Yikes! Mainly everyone wondered: Would the wire ever be removed? Would someone, anyone, do something about the wire?

I am here, three months after the initial post, with breaking news: The wire has been cut!!!

On Wednesday morning, I took my usual walk to visit the wire. "Every day we check on the wire! What is happening with the wire!?" I sang. The wire was intact. But at 4:30 p.m., when I walked my dog again, the wire was gone!!!! Goodbye wire!

close up of missing brick in building
Kelsey McKinney/Defector

As you can see, the missing bricks remain, but there is no wire running through the holes!

Across the street, where the other end of the wire is, you can see it dangling sadly from the pole.

dangling wire!
Kelsey McKinney/Defector

Look at it drooping straight down. How pathetic. How tragic. Whimsy has been severed!

I do not know why, after all this time, someone has finally decided to deal with the wire. I asked a construction worker what happened, and he did not know what I was talking about. I thought perhaps this was a language barrier, so I switched to Spanish, but it turned out he had no idea what I was talking about in that language either. He didn't know the wire had been there to begin with.

For months, the wire has been a constant source of intrigue and excitement in my life. A small stupid thing to enjoy. Everyone loved it! Many of you emailed, asking for the location of the wire so that you could make a pilgrimage to view it yourselves. I will miss it very much.

Recommended

Hmmm … Something Is Not Right Here.

Recommended

Hmmm … Something Is STILL Not Right Here

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Soccer

Mahamadou Diawara Leaves French Youth National Team Over Anti-Ramadan Rules

March 22, 2024
Science

Vibrations From “Interstellar Meteor” Actually From Local Truck; Or, Fact-Checking The Celebrity Scientist

March 22, 2024
Life Lessons

Why Can’t I Turn Off The Game?

March 22, 2024
See all posts