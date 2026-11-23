The NWSL Players Association is concerned that Bay FC violated two different sections of the league’s collective bargaining agreement related to parental rights, according to PA Executive Director Meghann Burke. One of the sections is about non-discrimination, and one is about parental leave in the case that it overlaps with an expiring contract. The union is evaluating if there is enough information to file a grievance.

On Nov. 13, Bay announced its end-of-season roster updates. Three players who are new mothers—Caprice Dydasco, Abby Dahlkemper, and Emily Menges—were out of contract with the club and would not be re-signed.

“On its face, we’re concerned there were three moms under contract with Bay who gave birth and were on maternity leave, and none of them are returning next season,” Burke told Defector. “Right away, that sort of raises an index of suspicion, where you try and understand what’s going on.”

Article 24 of the CBA states that the agreement “shall be applied to all Players without discrimination on the basis of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, parental status, union activity, or membership or non-membership in the NWSLPA, in accordance with applicable law.”

“That is a claim that we’re evaluating. … Three is a pattern—one is an isolated incident, two is a little bit strange, three feels like a pattern,” Burke said.

Dydasco gave birth in June and remains on maternity leave. Menges and Dahlkemper both welcomed their children in February, and made limited appearances for Bay this season following their return from maternity leave.

Dahlkemper appeared as a substitute in two games, playing 14 minutes in total, and was an unused substitute in two other matches. For 10 matches following her return from maternity leave, she was neither on the gameday roster nor listed on the availability report. In 2025, she played every minute for Bay through June 21—she announced her pregnancy on Sep. 10—and wore the captain’s armband in each match.

Menges appeared for just one minute in 2026, and was an unused substitute four times. For four matches following the removal of her maternity leave designation, she was neither on the gameday roster nor listed on the availability report. In 2024, she appeared in every match for Bay, serving as captain 20 times. In 2025, she appeared in five matches and was an unused substitute four times before going on maternity leave.

Menges did not have an option on her contract, which was set to end after 2026. Dahlkemper and Dydasco both had contracts through 2026, with options through 2027, which Bay declined.

Dydasco addressed her situation in an Instagram post on Nov. 15. “I’m disappointed that I wasn’t given the opportunity to come back from my maternity leave to the club that I had planned to end my career at,” she wrote. She played every minute for Bay in 2025, and wore the captain’s armband twice that year.

Section 9.11 of the CBA states that any player whose contract expires while on parental leave must be offered a training camp invitation by their previous team. The section reads, in part, “the Team who previously held the Player’s rights under the expiring [contract] shall invite the Player into the Team’s Training Camp for a period of not less than thirty (30) days to afford the Player a fair opportunity to earn [a contract].”

On Thursday, while NWSL Championship Media Day was being held in Washington, D.C., Bay released a statement:

Caprice Dydasco has been a cornerstone of this club since 2024, and her contributions, on and off the pitch, have meant a great deal to us. Bay FC has provided full support throughout her maternity leave and communicated that she would have every opportunity to return to training when ready, in compliance with the CBA. She has been welcome to train with the club and included in pre-season planning, and Caprice made the personal decision not to participate. We respect that completely. We are grateful for everything Caprice has given to Bay FC and the Bay Area.

A spokesperson for Bay confirmed to Defector that the “pre-season planning” in question pertains to the upcoming 2027 season, thus contradicting Dydasco’s statement.

“They want to call her a liar, and that is not being well received by the union nor by our members,” Burke said of Bay’s statement.

“Is Bay’s statement a flat-out lie? Is it playing fast and loose with the facts, or making an intentional omission in the representation? I don’t know which of those things, but I certainly don’t agree with their statement, and that’s what we’re evaluating. From Caprice’s perspective, she was not given a sufficient opportunity to earn a spot back on the team,” Burke said, adding that Dydasco intends to keep playing professionally.

As of Nov. 21, Burke said, Dydasco had not been cleared for full contact and is still listed as on maternity leave on the official roster received by the PA. Burke and the union are concerned that Bay did not properly communicate Dydasco’s options to her.

“The mere fact of not picking up the option is not, on its own, the problem,” Burke said. “The problem is whether she was afforded the opportunity to return to the team at any point. And as of today, being that she’s still listed as being on maternity leave status, it raises a lot of questions.”

The union is still gathering information about Bay’s roster moves as it evaluates whether a grievance, or two, would be viable.

“At bare minimum, it does not appear Bay communicated the right that [Dydasco] has in the CBA [to train with the team], or that Caprice was made aware of that option; she learned of it by us talking to her about what her experience at Bay has been. … We do not believe they ever cited section 9.11 of the CBA,” Burke said.

Burke pointed out that Bay actively declining the 2027 option on Dydasco’s contract suggests that she is not in their plans for next season. Thus, in her view, even if Bay did extend Dydasco an invite to training camp, she would have little reason to accept it given the injury risk.

On Nov. 15, the same day Dydasco posted to Instagram, Bay FC provided a statement to Defector:

Caprice Dydasco has been an invaluable member of this organization, and she will always be part of Bay FC’s history. Decisions regarding player contracts and roster construction are among the most difficult we make and are based on a variety of competitive factors, including team needs, positional depth, player availability, performance, and our long-term roster strategy. Any decisions related to players who were on maternity leave are not connected to their decision to take leave or become parents. We are proud to provide an environment where players and staff pursue both their professional ambitions and family goals. We are grateful for everything Caprice has given to this club and wish her and her family all the best as she evaluates her next chapter.

When reached for further comment by Defector on Monday, a spokesperson for Bay said, “We have not discriminated against any player, including—for the avoidance of doubt—on the basis of the protected statuses.” The spokesperson also told Defector, “Caprice was invited to [2027 preseason] training camp, as was communicated with her and her agent on multiple occasions.”

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman frequently touts the amount of mothers playing in the league as a point of pride. During a press conference on Thursday, she responded to a question from Tamerra Griffin of The Athletic about the league’s responsibility for players who are parents or expecting. “One of the things that I’m most proud of in the last five years that I’ve been here is the progress we’ve made to create an environment where female athletes do not have to choose between becoming a mother and being a professional athlete,” she said, adding that 28 mothers play in the league, with three others who are expecting.

“The systems we put in place support the mothers not just while they’re trying to conceive, but through their pregnancy and in their return to play. And this is a new frontier. This has never been done before. We are actually the ones leading the way,” she continued. “So it’s something that we’re going to continue to analyze from a policy perspective to make sure that our systems are built to be able to support that objective that really creates an environment where players do not have to choose between the two.”

On Sunday, when awarding new mother Vanessa DiBernardo the Championship MVP trophy, Berman said, “This person proves that moms are awesome.”

On Thursday, DiBernardo spoke to Defector about her experience coming back from having a child. “Every person is going to have their own journey and how their body responds, so you’re kind of on your own journey back,” she said. “And I think that is a little hard because usually if you go through an injury, it’s kind of like, you do this, you do that. But pregnancy is different.”

When asked if there’s anything the NWSL or her club, the Kansas City Current, should change in their support of expecting and new mothers, she said, “I think there’s definitely room to grow. I think from club to club, the support and what is being offered is, I think, very different. And I think having kind of a standard across the teams would be helpful so every mother is being provided with the same thing. We want it to continue to grow. And I think there’s certain clubs that have not had mothers before. There’s certain clubs that have had three or four. So I think the more we share amongst the clubs and really provide what these players need and give them that support, it’ll only benefit everyone in the end.”

Ashley Hatch, a Washington Spirit player who also recently returned from giving birth, had similar thoughts. “I feel like there still needs to be a little bit better, smoother process and system—like, as soon as a player is pregnant, what does it look like for them when they are in the team environment? Do they know they don’t have to be in the team environment? What does that look like? I feel like universally, there aren’t set rules or expectations,” she told Defector on Thursday. “I think people are really open to making it work for the individual athlete, but I still feel like there’s lots of room for growth. But the conversation has started and people are trying, so I think it’s great that we're moving in that direction.”

Burke hopes the league and clubs will work with the PA to do more than simply fulfill the minimum requirements in the CBA. “We need to look more holistically at … despite the low bar that a team might check, are we actually creating an environment—from a medical high performance and technical perspective—that these players are fully supported when they return to play to reach their true potential?” she said.

In October, the league and PA resolved six grievances (unrelated to player parenthood) made by the PA against the league regarding violations of the CBA. PA Deputy Executive Director Tori Huster told Defector that it was frustrating that there were so many grievances following the ratification of the CBA in 2024. She added that she can imagine it’s difficult for the league to effectively and thoroughly communicate what the negotiated rights are to 16 clubs spread across the country, especially considering frequent staff turnover across the league. “When you’re in negotiations, you’re going back and forth, you’re trying to get the other side to understand where you’re coming from,” she said. “And I think to have so many grievances right off the bat, it seemed like there was a bit of a lack of communication in the new CBA provisions.”

Looking ahead to the next CBA negotiations—the current agreement expires in 2030—Burke said the union is always considering what they’d like to put on the bargaining table. “At this early stage of the league’s growth, contracts are iterative; you try to build on the one before it,” she said. “The rights that are in the contract now have created a situation where we do have more moms in this league than ever before, but as we live into this contract now, we’re starting to see where there perhaps needs to be an expansion of those rights and protections.”