An Airplane Seating Brain Teaser, With Rohan Nadkarni

1:35 PM EDT on August 22, 2024

Three people are sitting inside an airplane: a mother, a father, and a daughter. All of them are them are adults, and all of them are occupying middle seats in consecutive rows in Economy Super-Extra™ class. The flight is undersold, so these three people were not forced to buy these particular seats. In fact, when other passengers ask if they’d like to switch seats with them, all three family members steadfastly refuse to do so. Why are they sitting the way they’re sitting? Well friends, THAT riddle is the subject of this week’s Distraction.

Thankfully, there’s more. Oven-fresh NBC News hire Rohan Nadkarni joined me for another Roth-free episode of the podcast, and this episode made for a fitting bookend to our last episode alone together, in which both my world and the world at large were staring over the rim of the abyss. I, and the world, appear to be in a better place at the moment, which freed up Rohan and me to discuss the above airplane scenario (which he bore firsthand witness to), in addition to the following matters:

  • How perverted are the minds of customers who are shopping inside a Sleep Number store?
  • Was extending Tua Tagovailoa a good idea? (NOTE: We recorded this before Tua openly called his former head coach Brian Flores a “terrible person," though this news does not affect whether or not he’ll be worth a shit on the field.)
  • Do we remember which college football teams switched conferences this season? Does it really matter?
  • Is the new 12-team playoff cool, or is that too many teams trespassing on my lawn?
  • Why do the top 10 teams in the AP poll suck? And why the hell is Ole Miss in there?
  • Is Kirk Herbstreit the most prominent anti-trans bigot currently working at ESPN?
  • Holy shit, how did we not talk about sandwiches this week? Fuck. Shit. Fuck!

Did I do the “Hater’s Guide” jingle somewhere in here? Of course I did. It’s Week 0.5 of the college football season, so protocols must be adhered to. If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that through Apple Podcasts, wherever else you might get your podcasts, and Spotify if absolutely necessary. Thank you as always for your support. Fuck Notre Dame.

Drew Magary

Columnist. Author of many fine works of literature, including Point B. Handsomest man in the world.

