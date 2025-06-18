Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
MLB

Will The Yankees Ever Score Another Run? No

1:34 PM EDT on June 18, 2025

New York Yankees Left Fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) steals second base with Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Zach Neto (9) catching the throw.
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
49Comments

Some good news: The New York Yankees have now been shut out for three games in a row. This is in spite of mitigating factors such as facing the "Los Angeles" Angels of Anaheim and being newly Giancarlo Stanton'd up. Take a 2–0 loss to the Boston Red Sox, a 1–0 loss in 11 innings in the ghost runner era, and a 4–0 loss to Kyle Hendricks's 86-mph fastball, et voilà: The Yankees are now the third team this year to achieve this storied feat, joining the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies. That's company you want to be keeping.

Unlike the Reds and Rockies, who accomplished the feat through the tried and true strategy of not getting on base, the Yankees have gone the much more convoluted route of getting runners on base and stranding them there. They have left as many runners on base as the Reds and Rockies had combined during their respective streaks. In their 11-inning shutout loss, the Yankees had the bases loaded and Hunter Strickland on the mound. Anthony Volpe grounded out to end the game. A classic mishap of putting in more effort to get the exact same results: zero runs, zero wins. In some ways, you have to respect it.

Who can be blamed for this performance? Karmic justice balancing an otherwise impressive season with a delightful streak of underperformance? Giancarlo Stanton's elbows, or lack thereof? A lack of clutch factor with runners in scoring position? The Yankees' torpedo bats? Variance-centered excuses around the fact that it is very hard to hit a baseball? The nebulous concept of playing down to your opponent's level rather than being consistent?

How about "AL MVP leader" "Aaron" "Judge," who went 1-for-11 with six (six!) strikeouts in those three games. He walked twice, sure, but perhaps that was his first mistake: One should never try to walk in Los Angeles, or anywhere affiliated with Los Angeles. Judge is no longer the MLB home run leader, because while he was striking out last night, the people's AL MVP leader Cal Raleigh was doing this:

Rockies hitters have scored 26 runs over their past three games. Perhaps the Yankees should take some notes.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

WNBA

The WNBA Had Too Much Going On Last Night

June 18, 2025
Arts And Culture

Books We Think You Should Read This Summer

June 18, 2025
Capital

Toward A Theory Of Kevin Roose

June 18, 2025
Journalismism

Each William Langewiesche Disaster Story Was An Event In Itself

June 18, 2025
Politics

Against The Day

June 18, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement