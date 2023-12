What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

Happy Holidays to one and all. It's time to gather 'round the fire with your loved ones for our nation's oldest and finest tradition: reading about people that jammed things in their holes and couldn't get them out without medical intervention.

All reports are taken from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's database of emergency room visits, all descriptions are verbatim, and almost all patients made some regrettable decisions.

As always, objects are sorted by orifice, working south:

Ear

TOY CAR

TOY WAND

STYLUS

GASOLINE

"FELL DOWN STAIRS, HAS MILD CONCUSSION, ANKLE SPRAIN, EAR BUD STUCK IN EAR"

BUG, BOBBY PIN

HEARING AID BATTERY

"HAS BEEN PUTTING PAPER PRODUCTS IN HER EARS TO KEEP THE COLD OUT"

SUNFLOWER SEEDS

PRESS-ON FINGERNAIL

LOLLIPOP

"WAS WELDING OVERHEAD AND A PIECE OF METAL FELL ONTO HIS LEFT EAR MELTING HIS EAR PLUG"

PIECE OF MINIATURE CAMERA

ROCK

SAWDUST, PAPER TOWEL

STENCIL

"PATIENT STATES ROLLED OVER IN BED ONTO AN ECSTASY PILL AND IT GOT STUCK IN EAR"

Nose

"WAS SMELLING BATTERY WHEN IT WENT UP NOSTRIL"

ARTS AND CRAFTS OBJECT

SEWING NEEDLE

GLUE STICK

"PUT AN ALUMINUM FOIL WRAP UP HER RIGHT NOSTRIL AND IMMEDIATELY STARTED CRYING"

YOGURT

FLOWER

FOXTAIL

FAKE PLANT

MULTIVITAMIN

"PUT PIECES OF STYROFOAM CUP IN NOSTRIL. HE WAS SEEN YESTERDAY FOR SAME THING"

RHINESTONE

BULLET

PUPPY TOOTH

DETERGENT POD

"WAS DOING A JOKE AND PUT AN EARPHONE COVER IN HIS RIGHT NOSTRIL 2 DAYS AGO"

MULCH

CHICKEN NUGGET

Throat

"FELT LIKE HE HAD SOMETHING IN THE BACK OF HIS THROAT SO HE USED A PAIR OF TWEEZERS TO GRAB IT AND SWALLOWED THE TWEEZERS"

COAT HANGER

DREIDEL

"WAS PULLING A NEW SHIRT (BOUGHT FROM THE THRIFT STORE) OVER HIS HEAD LAST NIGHT AT HOME, WAS TIGHT AROUND THE MOUTH, NOSE WAS STUFFED, SO HE DEEPLY INHALED AND BREATHED IN SEVERAL PIECES OF THREAD OR CLOTH (HE IS NOT SURE WHICH)"

COUGH MEDICINE CUP

GRANOLA BAR WRAPPER

CAULKING, SILICONE PAINT, AND STRING

"SWALLOWED A MAGNET AT SCHOOL THEN WAS STUNG BY A WASP ON HIS FOOT"

WOODEN COFFEE STIRRER

EYELASH COMB

SMALL SQUISHY PIG TOY

"HAD 1 SHOT AND 9 BEERS AND THINKS HE SWALLOWED BOTTLE CAP"

GUITAR PICK

KEYBOARD KEY

PLASTIC TABLE FROM PIZZA BOX

"WAS SITTING UNDER A TREE DRINKING FROM A CUP AND SOMETHING FROM THE TREE FELL IN HIS CUP AND HE SWALLOWED IT"

TOOTHPASTE FOLLOWED BY A TOOTHBRUSH AND POSSIBLY A TOOTHPASTE CONTAINER

FISHING WEIGHT

TEABAG

"MOM TOLD THE KIDS TO CLEAN UP THEIR MONOPOLY GAME PATIENT CAME TO MOM CRYING SAYS SHE SWALLOWED THE SHOE"

SHELF BRACKET

DRILL BIT

"PATIENT STATES THAT HE SWALLOWED A METAL KEYCHAIN, A RING WHICH HAD A 'VERY HIGH VIBRATION' AND HE BELIEVES THIS WAS CAUSING ABDOMINAL PAIN"

KETCHUP PACKET

HONEY MUSTARD PACKET

3D SEAHORSE STICKER

"HAVING SEVERAL DRINKS THIS MORNING, SWALLOWED A SMALL PIECE OF HIS COMPUTER"

DRY ICE

ZIPPER

BUCKEYE NUT

"WAS CONDUCTING AN EXPERIMENT AND PUT A SAFETY PIN IN A BOTTLE AND BLEW IN THE BOTTLE THE SAFETY PIN WENT INTO HIS OROPHARYNX"

NAME TAG

MIRROR

FIDGET SPINNER

BELL CLAPPER

"WAS CHEWING ON A BATTERY WHEN HE POSSIBLY SWALLOWED PART OF IT, ALSO WITH A POPCORN KERNEL IN RIGHT EAR"

TWO ENGAGEMENT RINGS

Penis

PHONE CHARGER

ROLLED BAND-AID

CRAYON

PLASTIC SPOON

PLASTIC SPORK

CANDLE WAX

STRAW

FOLDED DOLLAR BILLS

YELLOW CHAIN

10 INCH LONG SEX TOY

SCREWDRIVER

KNIFE HANDLE

CABLE

"PATIENT STATED HE WAS DRUNK 2 DAYS AGO AND HIS GIRLFRIEND INSERTED A NECKLACE INSIDE HIS URETHRA WHILE HAVING SEX"

TIP OF CONDIMENT BOTTLE

Vagina

NAIL POLISH

GLITTER

LIGHT BULB

BORIC ACID SUPPOSITORIES ACCIDENTALLY PLACED IN URETHRA

"SHE SWALLOWED A QUARTER AND ALSO SHE BELIEVES SHE HAS A RETAINED CONDOM IN HER VAGINA FROM INTERCOURSE YESTERDAY"

PENCIL

PENCIL SHARPENER

PENCIL GRIP

MULTIPLE PENS

BRACELET

TICK

"HAS AA BATTERY IN VAGINA, FELT IT COME OUT WHILE USING A STIMULATOR ABOUT 2 WEEKS AGO"

HAIR BRUSH

VIBRATOR STUCK FOR 6 DAYS

ICE CREAM PARLOR PLAYSET

3 GRAMS OF COCAINE

"DID THE SPLITS NEAR A SCREWDRIVER"

GLOVE AND SPONGES

CROCHET HOOK

RAT TOY

DOG CHAIN

"PATIENT ADMITS TO EXTREME INTOXICATION YESTERDAY EVENING AT THE BAR, SHE WAS HITTING HER HEAD AGAINST A GLASS WINDOW AND ENDED UP CRACKING IT, SHE THEN PUNCHED A COP CAR HAS HAND PAIN, SHE REPORTS INSERTED THE BACK OF A DART INTO HER VAGINA"

Rectum

ICE CREAM SCOOP

EYEBROW TOOL

SHOT GLASS

MOUTHWASH BOTTLE CAP

MOUSSE BOTTLE CAP

COLOGNE BOTTLE

SHAMPOO BOTTLE AND TOOTHBRUSH

"HIS GIRLFRIEND MADE LARGE SYMMETRICAL OBJECT OUT OF TINFOIL WRAPPED IN PAPER TOWELS AND PLACED IN CONDOM AND PUT IT IN HIS RECTUM AND THEN COULD NOT RETRIEVE IT"

CIGARETTE LIGHTER

CANDLE

MARBLE

7 INCH LONG GLASS BOTTLE

"BELIEVES HE PLACED A PEN IN HIS RECTUM THE DAY PRIOR, HE STATES THAT THERE WAS ALCOHOL INVOLVED"

3 CELLPHONES

2 DILDOS

"PATIENT STATES ACCIDENTALLY SAT ON CONE SHAPED TOY IN THE SHOWER"

LINT BRUSH

POOL NOODLE

ROLLING PIN

"PUT A SCREW IN HIS RECTUM BECAUSE HE WAS CURIOUS"

SCREWDRIVER

TOY DINOSAUR

SPOON

POCKETKNIFE

"STATES THAT EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON HE WAS 'TRYING TO BE FUNNY' AND SHOVED A PLASTIC BOTTLE UP HIS RECTUM"

TOILET PLUNGER

CANDLE HOLDER

UNKNOWN AMOUNT OF MAGNETIC BALLS

"INSERTED SOME ANAL BEADS INTO RECTUM THURSDAY, FELL ASLEEP AND NOTICED TODAY THAT THEY WERE NOT WHERE SHE HAD LEFT THEM"

SHAVING CREAM BOTTLE

PVC PIPE

JIGSAW PIECES

ZUCCHINI

"PRESENTS WITH A BUTT PLUG STUCK IN HER RECTUM. REPORTS SHE WAS USING IT AND GOT UP QUICKLY TO ANSWER THE DOOR"

GOLF BALL

ORANGE

"STATES HE STUCK A PEN IN BUTT TO SCRATCH AN ITCH AND IT WENT UP HIS BUTT"

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTS

PLASTIC LIGHTSABER

CORN-ON-THE-COB HOLDER

FRUIT ROLL-UP