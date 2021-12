What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

Last year, we were learning how to live in quarantine. This year, we’ve perfected it: Boredom, curiosity, horniness, and an awful lot of time stuck at home have combined to make it a banner 12 months for shoving objects inside ourselves that cannot be removed without the aid of a trained professional. Here now, the traditional holiday recounting of the weirdest stuff hospitals found in America’s holes.

All reports are taken from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s database of emergency room visits, all descriptions are verbatim, and jesus christ what no don’t put that there that doesn’t go there.

As always, objects are sorted by orifice, working south:

Ear

CHRISTMAS LIGHT BULB

MELATONIN GUMMY

ESPRESSO BEANS

“WAS AT SCHOOL TODAY WHEN SHE HAD A PENCIL IN HER LEFT EAR AND BROKE THE ERASER OFF INSIDE OF HER EAR. PATIENT ALSO HAD ANOTHER ERASER PLACED IN THE RIGHT EAR THREE DAYS AGO.”

HAIRPIN

CANDY WRAPPER

TOILET PAPER AND APPLE SEED

​​”PT AND FRIEND WERE PLAYING WITH A BB GUN PT GRABBED SOME BB’S OFF THE GROUND IN HAND TRIED TO WIPE THEM OFF NEAR HEAD WHEN ONE BB FELL INTO HIS EAR. TRIED TO REMOVE PT PUSHED IN FURTHER.”

LOLLIPOP

GOOGLY EYE

MATCH

“THROWING BEADS AT HER FRIEND THEN THREW ONE AT HERSELF AND IT LODGED IN HER EAR”

“WHILE AT RECESS SOME FRIENDS BROKE APART A NECKLACE AND STARTED THROWING AROUND THE BEADS FROM THE NECKLACE AND ONE LANDED IN PT’S LT EAR UNABLE TO REMOVE IT”

WOODEN END OF PAINTBRUSH

PIECE OF CAKE

CHOPSTICK

“PT STATES HE WAS PLAYING HIS BAGPIPES AND USUALLY WEARS EARPLUGS BUT EARPLUG GOT STUCK IN EAR AND HE CANNOT RETRIEVE.”

MOTHBALL

EUCALYPTUS OIL

BLEACH

GASOLINE

HOT MILK

“PUT THE END OF A BALLPOINT PEN IN THE EAR CANAL AND IT GOT LODGED AND THE PRISON STAFF WAS NOT ABLE TO REMOVE IT.”

SEASHELL

CIRCUS PEANUT

PACKING PEANUT

STICKY PUTTY

“EAR PAIN AFTER USING CANDLE WAX & TWEEZERS TO REMOVE SOMETHING FROM EAR”

BEAN

TIC TAC

“WAS PLAYING WITH HER HAIR AND TRYING TO PUT IT UP WITH A PHONE CHARGER. STATES THE END OF THE CHARGER WENT INTO HER EAR.”

BALL PUMP

COTTON BALLS AND PLASTIC TOY SWORD

“PLAYING WITH TOY WRESTLER AND TOOK OUT SMALL BATTERY AND WAS PRETENDING IT WAS AN EARRING AT WHICH POINT IT FELL INTO HIS EAR CANAL”

NOODLES

“WAS TIRED OF HEARING HER MOTHER YELL AT HER SO SHE DECIDED TO PUT SOME STICKERS IN BOTH EARS”

ALUMINUM FOIL, GLITTER, AND RHINESTONES

Nose

ALUMINUM FOIL

RUBBER SNAKE

PINK BALLOON

“STUCK A ‘HARD POOP’ UP HER NOSE THAT SHE FOUND IN HER SISTER’S DRAWER IN THE BEDROOM”

MULCH

“PUT METAL WIRE UP THE RIGHT SIDE OF HIS NOSE IN ORDER TO UNCLOG HIS SINUSES CAUSING BLEEDING”

POTATO CHIP BAG

CANDY CORN

GUM WRAPPER

“WAS PICKING HER NOSE WITH A COFFEE STIRRER AND IT BROKE OFF IN HER NOSE, SHE REPORTS TRYING TO GET IT OUT BUT IT WENT UP FURTHER”

DOLL HEAD

BULLET

“WAS HELPING MOM FOLD CLOTHES AND INSERTED WHITE STRING INTO RIGHT NOSTRIL”

SODA CAN TAB

DISH SOAP

ROCK FROM FISH TANK

“PT WAS ATTEMPTING TO ‘PIERCE HER OWN NOSE’ WHEN SHE ACCIDENTALLY STUCK A BEAD UP HER L NOSTRIL.”

CAT FOOD

TOY PILL THAT EXPANDS INTO SPONGE DINOSAUR

NUMBER 8 BUTTON FROM THE TV REMOTE

“WITH HER PARENTS MOM DISCOVERED A PLASTIC BEAD STRUCK IN RT NOSTRIL TWIN SISTER W/ SAME PROBLEM”

Throat

“WAS HOLDING PILL IN ONE HAND & HIS EAR BUD IN THE OTHER HAND, GOT DISTRACTED & TOOK THE EAR BUD INSTEAD”

“WAS AT HOME EATING POPCORN WHILE HOLDING COINS AND MIXED THEM TOGETHER.”

VIDEO GAME CARTRIDGE

“WAS IN THE HOSPITAL LOBBY CHEWING ON A PLASTIC BOTTLE CAP WHEN SHE ACCIDENTALLY SWALLOWED IT”

RING POP

MOOD RING

SIM CARD

USB CABLE

“INHALED A SEWING NEEDLE IN A PLASTIC TUBE WITH A STRING ATTACHED WHEN TRYING TO USE IT AS A BLOWDART”

MIRROR

MAGNIFYING GLASS

SEVERAL SMALL FISHING SINKERS

“WAS SWINGING IN A SWING AND HIS BROTHER THREW SOME GRAVEL IN HIS FACE AND HE INHALED SOME”

COLOGNE SAMPLE

MOM’S BIRTH CONTROL PILLS

UNKNOWN AMOUNT OF MARBLES

STICKY HAND TOY

“WAS PLAYING IN A SOCCER GAME W/ FRIENDS. HE HAD A THUMB TACK IN HIS MOUTH AND WHEN HE GOT EXCITED HE ASPIRATED THE THUMB TACK”

WRAPPED CANDY

GOLF PENCIL AND 5-8 HAIR BEADS

GOLF PENCIL AND 5-8 HAIR BEADS “SWALLOWED A PENNY BECAUSE SHE SAYS SHE IS A ‘HUMAN PIGGY BANK’”

“PER MOM SHE WAS LOOKING FOR HER CAR REMOTE & SAID OUT LOUD ‘WHERE IS THE BATTERY THAT GOES IN HERE’ PT REPLIED, ‘I ATE IT’”

CEILING TILE

HELLO KITTY

GUITAR PICK

“HE WAS DRINKING A SODA AND SAW A NAIL AT THE BOTTOM, STATES KIDS PLACED 2 NAILS IN THE DRINK, HE SWALLOWED 1”

SMALL JUGGLING BALL

QUARTER USED IN MAGIC TRICK

POKER CHIP

GOLF BALL MARKER

“TRYING TO DO A PLASTIC BAG CHALLENGE – FILLED A PLASTIC BAG WITH LIQUID AND POPPING THE BAG WHILE TRYING TO SWALLOW THE LIQUID – SWALLOWED A PIECE OF THE BAG”

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT

3 CHRISTMAS TREE HOOKS

FIVE-POINTED STAR

FIVE-POINTED STAR JINGLE BELL

“SWALLOWED A WATER BOTTLE CAP, NORMALLY POKES A HOLE IN THE CAP AND DRINKS THROUGH THE HOLE, BUT THIS TIME CAP CAME OFF WHEN ATTEMPTING TO DRINK AND HE SWALLOWED IT”

BEE

ENGAGEMENT RING

“CONFETTI, STARTED COUGHING, SOME CAME UP”

Penis

PLASTIC FORK

SPORK

FOUR PLASTIC SPOONS

MARBLE

SCREW AND PIECE OF PEN

TAPE AND PAPER

“PUT A CHOPSTICK IN HIS URETHRA LAST NIGHT TO MAKE HIS PENIS LONGER AND WAS UNABLE TO REMOVE IT”

BEADS ON STRING

CLOTHING PRICE TAG

END OF A RAT TAIL COMB

TWO TWEEZERS

“HEADPHONES CORD TO PREVENT WET DREAMS”

NAILS

HEX KEY

DART

BREAD TWIST TIE

PIECE OF METAL FROM COVID MASK

“WHILE MASTURBATING WITH A SEWING NEEDLE HE LOST CONTROL OF THE NEEDLE AND IT DISAPPEARED INTO THE MEATUS OF HIS PENIS”

Vagina

SPIKED PENIS RING

TWO HALVES OF BROKEN COLORED PENCIL

DISPOSABLE RAZOR

HAIRBRUSH

BARBELL

PILL BOTTLE

TWO BATTERIES

PENNY AND SHAMPOO CAP

“PATIENT WAS HAVING SEX WITH HER BOYFRIEND LAST NIGHT AND A VIBRATOR WAS PLACED IN HER VAGINA IT IS STILL VIBRATING AND IS STUCK”

TOY DINOSAURS

CANDLE

A UNICORN

HUSBAND’S WEDDING RING

GLOW-IN-THE-DARK BALL

DETERGENT POD

SPIDER-MAN ACTION FIGURE

Rectum