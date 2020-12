What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year?

Look, I get it. I do. You’re stuck inside. It’s cold and dark outside. You’re bored. That vaguely cylindrical object is calling to you. But resist! There are many things out there are specifically designed for you to self-insert. There are many, many more that aren’t, yet still end up inside America’s holes. This annual post honors the latter. Consider it a PSA, and reconsider that object; aren’t our doctors and nurses busy enough these days?

All reports are taken from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s database of emergency room visits, all descriptions are verbatim, and hey don’t put that in there, you might lose it.

As always, objects are sorted by orifice, working south:

Ear

COFFEE GROUNDS

RUBBER BANDS

SEVERAL HAIR BANDS

“PATIENT’S SIBLINGS PUT A PIECE OF PAPER IN PATIENT’S RIGHT EAR TRYING TO SHOW HIM A MAGIC TRICK”

LOLLIPOP

TOY SWORD

“TAKES SHOWER WITH EARPLUGS IN EARS IN ATTEMPT TO PREVENT WATER FROM GOING IN & NOW EARPLUG IS STUCK IN LEFT EAR”

BOBBY PIN

HAIRPIN

HAIR TRIMMER ATTACHMENT

“FOUND A BEAD AND PLACED IT IN HIS EAR SO HE WOULDN’T LOSE IT”

TOY DINOSAUR

TWEEZERS

FIBERGLASS

“CAR WAS REAR-ENDED AND HE HIT HIS HEAD ON THE BACK OF THE FRONT SEAT, C/O HEADACHES SINCE, ALSO PUT A PIECE OF PAPER IN HIS RIGHT EAR 1 MONTH AGO”

TOOTH

COMB TOOTH

DOG TOOTH

“WAS SLEEPING WHEN HER 4 YO CHILD BROKE WOODEN TIP OF A PAINT BRUSH AND PUT IT IN HER EAR”

PEN CAP

MARKER TIP

NAIL

“WAS EXPERIENCING PAIN IN EAR SO ROLLED UP PIECES OF PAPER TO PUT INSIDE IT. CHANGED THEM OUT A FEW TIMES WHEN THE LAST ONE BECAME STUCK IN EAR”

PEARL

PIECE OF WICKER CLOTHES HAMPER

“PUT A CRAYON IN EACH EAR IN SCHOOL. CRAYON REMOVED FROM RIGHT EAR BUT NOT FROM LEFT”

NECKLACE

BRACELET

RECEIPT

CLAY

“HAD EARBUDS IN HIS EARS UNDER HIS SNOWMOBILE HELMET HIT A WATER BAR AND HIS HELMET PUSHED HIS EAR BUDS DEEP INTO HIS EAR”

PLASTIC MAGIC WAND

CANDLE WAX

BLUE SLIME

“PLACED BBS IN EAR BUDS AND FORGOT THERE WERE IN THERE. STUCK THE EAR BUDS ON AND NOW HAS 2 BBS LODGED IN EAR”

SODA CAN TAB

PLASTIC SPOON

“FELT LIKE SOMETHING THERE. BURNING SENSATION, FLUSHED THE EAR AND A WORM FLUSHED OUT”

AIRSOFT PELLET, PIECE OF PURPLE CRAYON, SMALL ROCK (ALL SAME PATIENT)

Nose

EARPLUG

CONFETTI

BALLOON

CANDY WRAPPER

FAKE DIAMOND

FLOWER

SUNFLOWER SEED

TOY CAR TIRE

TOY LIZARD TAIL

STEEL NUT

QUITE A BIT OF TISSUE PAPER

MINI FLASHLIGHT

MINI BOWLING PIN

SPONGE

TOY CARROT

BREAD

POM POM

GOOGLY EYE

SISTER’S HAIR

2 BATTERIES

PEANUT

Throat

DISPOSABLE STRAW

METAL STRAW

PLASTIC FORK

PLASTIC CUP

PLASTIC JAIL WRISTBAND

CAT TOY

BIB

PIECE OF SOCK

“A BEE OR A WASP”

SMALL POOL BALL

HONEY

TIP OF KNIFE

METAL PIPE

SEWING NEEDLE

ELECTRICAL TAPE

THERMOMETER

GLOW STICK

SMALL AMERICAN FLAG

Penis

COCK PLUG

TONGUE RING

BALLOON

STRING OF MAGNETIC BEADS

“PLAYING WITH PHONE AND FELL ASLEEP WHEN HE WOKE UP HIS STYLUS WAS IN HIS URETHA. INJURY OCCURRED 4 DAYS AGO AND DIDN’T SEEK TREATMENT”

PEN

PENCIL

PAINTBRUSH

“METAL SCREW IN HIS URETHRA TO CAUSE AN ERECTION”

WIRE HANGER

LANYARD

“HAS HAD A MARBLE IN HIS PENIS FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS AND DECIDED HE NEEDS IT REMOVED”

GLUE

Vagina

SHAMPOO BOTTLE

BATTERY

PILL BOTTLE

SMALL VIBRATOR

LARGE VIBRATOR

PAPER CLIPS

“PATIENT WAS INTOXICATED 4 MONTHS AGO PLACED A CRUMBLE OF TIN FOIL INSIDE VAGINA”

FILM CANISTER

PART OF SLINKY

EYEBROW PENCIL

SCREW

PEN

3 BAGS OF METH

BULLET

ROCK

BATH BOMB

BABY SHOE

Rectum