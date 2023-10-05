We Will Further Secure Our Financial Independence By Subjecting Ray Ratto To Your Presence

Last year, Defector's business innovation experts hatched a plan to help us meet our lofty Year 3 goals without having to raise subscription prices. That plan involved sending David Roth, along with a cardboard cutout of David Roth, to one lucky raffle-winner's house. It was a resounding success.

And yet, the successful arrival of David Roth at the home of a Defector subscriber put our business innovation experts in a bit of a bind as the company headed into Year 4. How do we follow up on such a resounding success? Can you innovate business even after it has been fully innovated? We wrestled with this question for many weeks, before finally emerging with a perfect idea: Instead of sending David Roth to a subscriber, we will send a subscriber and their guest to Ray Ratto.

That's right: If you would like a chance to be flown out to the Bay Area and taken out to dinner by Ray Ratto, on Defector's dime, all you need to do is make a contribution of at least $20 into our tip jar before Nov. 3. Everyone who puts $20 or more into the tip jar within that timeframe will have their name entered into a raffle, and the winner of that raffle will get to hang out with Ray at a restaurant of his choosing. Ray will bring his charm, his wit, and his extensive knowledge of Bay Area wine to the evening (Patrick Redford, who is not Ray Ratto's son, will also be in attendance). The winner need only bring their appetite and a willingness to be lightly berated by a man who witnessed The Catch, has had menu items named after him in several Bay Area establishments, and now blogs for a living.

As with all money that goes into our tip jar, we'll use these contributions to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need. If you are a youth or a person in need, reach out to us at freeblogs@defector.com and we'll get you set up with a free subscription.

And we've got an added bonus this year: Anyone who enters will get a copy of a Defector dad joke-themed crossword puzzle that's a bit too esoteric for a general audience but will be a treat for our most dedicated sickos. That'll hit your inbox in early November.

Full legalese on the drawing is available here. The short version is:

Any contribution to the tip jar between Sept. 8, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2023 will earn you an entry in the drawing. We are asking for a minimum contribution of $20. One person, one entry.

Contributions can be made through this page

Upgraded subscriptions (i.e., going from Reader to Pal) will count as entries. Accomplices, we’ll toss you into the drawing automatically.

We will work with our winner on scheduling travel and securing accommodations, the cost of which will be covered by Defector.

You must live in the United States to qualify.

No purchase or contribution necessary to enter or win.

By entering you acknowledge and agree to the full terms and conditions here