“I Got Friends That Will Hurt Her”: Court Documents Describe Audio Recordings And Video Footage Tyreek Hill Wants Kept Out Of His Divorce Trial

To hear powerhouse sports agent Drew Rosenhaus tell it, his client, the once-electric receiver Tyreek Hill, could sign with a new NFL team at any moment. From a football-only perspective, the agent's optimism makes sense. With so many teams losing starters to injuries, any football fan would expect a veteran like Hill to get a fresh look, especially from Kansas City, where receivers are suddenly in short supply and Hill previously won a Super Bowl.

But any team that signs Hill would also be adding to its roster someone who is actively trying to keep documents and recordings out of court that, according to public records, reveal him making threats against his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. Hill is still tied up in a contentious divorce case with her—Vaccaro has said Hill physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship—and it's scheduled to go to trial in Miami, starting today. Potential recordings that could come up at the trial includes nanny-cam footage in which Hill tells the mother of his child, per a transcript, that he isn't afraid of the police and is going to "throw your ass up." Per one court document, the video shows Hill "physically and violently throwing Ms. Vaccaro to the ground while he's attempted to grab the couple's baby."

Hill's legal team said otherwise, however, telling the judge in their response that the video mostly shows the infant, with a brief moment of Hill reaching for the child as Vaccaro tries to stop him.

Regardless of what's in the video, another court record says that at one point, Hill's lawyers circulated a confidentiality agreement as part of settlement negotiations that would have barred Vaccaro from even discussing the nanny-cam footage. The agreement would have prohibited her from speaking about the footage in court, on social media, and with "the National Football League, any NFL team, any player, employee, or agent, or representative of the NFL, any other sports league or team, or any media outlet, press member, or reporter." If she had signed the agreement, Vaccaro also would have been required to destroy the footage.

The settlement negotiations failed, and Vaccaro never signed the deal. (You can read the proposed confidentiality agreement in full by clicking here.)

The documents are among the exhibits that Vaccaro has asked a Miami-Dade circuit civil court to allow her to use during trial. Hill and his legal team have asked for the nanny-cam footage, among several other recordings, to be disallowed. The court docket in the case did not show on Tuesday how the judge had ruled on the requests. It's worth noting that Hill previously sought to make confidential Vaccaro's petition for divorce, in which she said he physically abused her, but a consortium of six media outlets, including Defector, intervened to make those records public.

A lot more could be made public in court this week. That includes Vaccaro's reports of abuse during her marriage to Hill, but also new details about a previous child abuse investigation that took place in Kansas, about which very little had ever been made public. Documents show evidence related that 2019 investigation could come up during the trial.

Defector reached out to attorneys for Hill and Vaccaro for comment but did not hear back, likely due to them both being in court. This article will be updated if either responds with meaningful comment.

There are six recordings that Vaccaro wants to be able to play for jurors. Three are phone calls between Hill and her mother. One is a 911 call to police in South Florida, connected to a previously reported call to law enforcement. One is a phone call between Hill and a previous intimate partner, with whom he has several children. And one is the nanny-cam footage.

A transcript of the nanny-cam footage exists as an exhibit in the court file. It shows only one speaker. According to the motion to which it was attached, that speaker was Hill and the person he was threatening on April 7, 2025, was Vaccaro. (The transcript is choppy and you can see it in full, as entered with the court, by clicking here.)

It begins with Hill saying, "Can you have a simple conversation with you?" It quickly moves to him saying he wants a divorce and that Vaccaro needs to "Get the fuck out!" In the transcript, he also tells Vaccaro, "You're a little-ass girl who will never be successful. OK, get my daughter out of here. No don't get my daughter! Get the fuck out of here! Come on. I get my daughter, and I [will] get the fuck out!"

From there, Hill says, "Don't hurt the baby! Watch out! Chill chill chill." He tells Vaccaro to call her mother and get out of his house. He calls Vaccaro "insane" and "a bitch" before telling her: "You call the police. I call my mom ... Leave today. Divorce today."

"You ain't shit but a broke bitch," he says, per the transcript. "That's all you is."

He also said that he himself would call the police because, "You won't be talking all this dumb shit. The police don't scare me, bro. They don't, bro." A few sentences later, he says, "I'm gonna throw your ass up, man." He later adds, "We going to see when the crew come over here. We going to see what can happen."

Near the end, the transcript shows Hill saying, "Hey. I'm the worst. The worst. Divorce. Divorce. I'll take my ball. Hey, bro. Chico! Chico! Chico! Bro! She gonna fail. She'll know. I know."

April 7, 2025, is the same day Sunny Isles Beach police were called to the couple's condominium unit. Per reporting done by Local 10 at the time, no criminal charges were filed. Soon afterward, Vaccaro filed for divorce.

The court filings include other transcripts of recorded calls and depositions. Among them is a call on Jan. 30, 2024, between Hill and Vaccaro's mother. The call happened while police were there. In that transcript, Alesia Vaccaro tells Hill, "You're not going to sit here and mentally abuse my daughter, push on her, do any of that shit, and think 'I'm going to sit down. She can sit,' — no. You're the one who's supposed to be her husband. Protect her."

When she asked Hill "if they're getting treated the way you're treating Keeta, how would you feel?" Hill replied, "I would be mad."

Alesia Vaccaro brings up a proposed post-nuptial agreement. She told Hill of the proposal, "You only get one dollar if you get abused; you can't say anything. I read that dumbass shit. Have you lost your damn mind. One motherfucking dollar. Your people must have wrote that for you because if they did, that's fucking crazy. It's like 'Oh, I can't abuse you. But if I sue, you're only getting one dollar.' Oh, that's like it's premeditated. 'I'm going to beat your ass again and again and you're going to do—able to do nothing about it.'"

Near the end of the transcript, Alesia Vaccaro told Hill, "This is stuff she can't say because she's scared of your fucking ass. But baby, I am not."

Lakeeta Vaccaro also has asked the court to allow her to play audio from when she was in the car with Hill in May of 2024. The audio exists because a phone call ongoing at the time to Vaccaro's mother in Texas. Per the transcript, Hill told Vaccaro's mother to "tell her to get out before she get hurt." He soon followed up with, "I'm not going to hurt, but I—I got friends that will hurt her."

Other transcripts include an April 911 call from Vaccaro's mother to law enforcement. It's the call that brought officers to the couple's Sunny Isles Beach condominium, because she was afraid Hill would hurt her daughter. In that transcript, Alesia Vaccaro told dispatchers, "I'm scared." When asked if Hill hit the baby, Alesia Vaccaro said, "No, he tried to get it and I got in between."

With police arriving, Alesia Vaccaro said, "What if he throws her off—what if he throws her over the rail or something, goes crazy?" The transcript does not make clear who is the "her" being mentioned. The dispatcher told her that help was on the way. Near the end, Alesia Vaccaro tells the dispatcher "they're blaming me for calling the police" and "his mom's going to come up here and beat me up."

"He's trying to change, like trying—he's start—trying to calm it down," Alesia Vaccaro said, "cause he knows he's going to lose his career over this."

Vaccaro is also asking to play for jurors previously reported audio from 2019 in which Hill told another woman, with whom he had three children, "You need to be terrified of me too."

So what does the NFL know? As Mike Florio noted over at ProFootballTalk, Hill is still the subject of a league investigation. And there is no way of knowing if the league has looked at the court file, as I have. They would not have to work very hard to get it, thanks to Florida laws that still favors the strong presumption of openness in court proceedings and records.

But there is one document that indicates someone in the world of professional sports has looked into the case.

On Sept. 29, the Miami-Dade court clerk's office received a letter from FAIS Investigative Specialists, asking for copies of several documents in the divorce file. Per its own website, the St. Petersburg-based FAIS is an "exclusive, boutique investigative firm" whose expertise includes help with assessing "risk with professional sports due diligence when evaluating a potential athlete." FAIS, per its website, will use "discreet investigative methods with professional, extensively trained investigators to make sure you discover what you need to know."

Per the letter, the FAIS client got a copy of just one court document, as the rest were labeled confidential. Defector called FAIS to ask about the client and what they were looking for, but the investigator declined to comment. Beyond this request, there was nothing in the most recent court filings to suggest the NFL had looked at the file, but then again, there certainly would have been other ways.

Around the time of the FAIS letter was sent, Defector and the other media outlets had filed our motion to intervene, but the document itself would not become public until early October.