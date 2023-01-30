Skip to Content
NFL

Trent Williams Flipping His Shit Was The Only Good Thing That Happened Sunday

10:36 AM EST on January 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 1: during the second half of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images
Unless you live in Philadelphia or Kansas City, Sunday was a shit day of football. It featured an early game that was never close, because one team couldn't field a quarterback who was higher than fourth-string or who had an intact ligament that would let him throw the ball more than 10 yards. It featured a late game that felt out of joint the whole way, with two high-powered offenses mostly sputtering, and which came down to a final quarter of refball. There were a dearth of big or exciting plays on the way to two unsatisfying results. Sometimes that happens in football. But I don't have to like it.

There was, over nearly seven uninterrupted hours, just one play that had me up and hollering: When Trent Williams ragdolled K'Von Wallace.

K'Von Wallace weighs 205 pounds! Usually when you see someone that big get flung around like that, there's a godzilla involved. But Trent Williams is 6-foot-5 and conservatively listed at 320 pounds, and he had had enough of both this scrum and being in that game.

There's a lot to enjoy here. How a viewer is led to believe No. 65 is going to be the one to blow his top before Williams comes in with the slam. How all the penalty flags shoot up simultaneously and in different directions, like the world's saddest confetti cannon. How Williams's frustration mirrored that of the neutral viewer, who may have wanted to do to their remote what he did to Wallace. Man, I could've gone outside today.

