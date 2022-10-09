Touchdown Tom Has Done It Again

What a winner that Tom Brady is! The 45-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to salt away a surprisingly close game with one final drive, and—what do you know—he did it! Congratulations to Tom Brady, the GOAT!

Things started off pretty well for Brady today. By the third quarter the Bucs led the Falcons, 21-0. Brady had a few nice passes, including a really pretty one to Mike Evans that set up Tampa’s first touchdown early on. Then the Buccaneers began to stall, and the Falcons went on a bit of a run. Avery Williams scored first, then Olamide Zaccheaus caught a score. A two-point conversion made it 21-15—if the Falcons got the ball again and scored a touchdown and extra point, they’d take the lead!

Brady stood in the way. He was ready. He picked up a crucial third down (on a defensive holding penalty). Then another third down came. There were just three minutes left in the game. And, yeah, Tom Brady was sacked by Grady Jarrett on the play—but he had a secret weapon in his pocket.

This roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett vs. Tom Brady 🧐pic.twitter.com/DVzmIB0Hsh — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 9, 2022

The referee’s flag saved the day. Roughing the passer was the call. The drive not only continued, it moved deeper into Falcons territory. One more third-down conversion—this time by a more conventional route, a pass to Mike Evans—and Brady could run out the clock. That’s Touchdown Tom for you: Forty-five years old and still finding new ways to win!