Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, May 25: Astrobiology (Themeless)

11:02 AM EDT on May 25, 2026

Head Coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.

28-Down: Game before the final

|Alex Slitz/Getty Images
43Comments

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This puzzle was constructed by Will Eisenberg, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Will is a French horn player, music teacher, and puzzlemaker. Will is 3rd horn of Orchestra Iowa, and a member of the leadership team for Lil AVCX. Will helped to edit Midis for Minnesota, a charity crossword pack raising funds for Minnesotan immigrant families affected by ICE's presence.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HEREThe AVCX, an independent puzzles and games outlet, invites you to subscribe, or sample the goods with a two-month free trial:"With an AVCX subscription, you get access to weekly themed and themeless crosswords, minis, cryptics, and trivia, by email or in your favorite app. We have no corporate overlord, and we publish top-flight stuff only. We also pay our people fairly, always. Check us out."

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

It’s All About Victor Wembanyama

May 25, 2026
NHL

The Avalanche’s Season Hinges On Cale Makar’s Busted Shoulder

May 24, 2026
NFL

Shocker: Jaxson Dart Is A Trump Guy

May 24, 2026
NHL

Nikolaj Ehlers Rewrote The Hurricanes’ Old Script

May 24, 2026
NBA

The Knicks Have All The Juice

May 24, 2026
Defector Up All Night

Hey! Over Here! Come Chat With The Defector Staff

May 22, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement