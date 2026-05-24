Shocker: Jaxson Dart Is A Trump Guy

It will comfort New York Giants fans not at all to learn that quarterback Jaxson Dart did not chitter like a raccoon, or bark like a walrus, or vocalize in the manner of any other wild creature when reached on Saturday by teammate Abdul Carter. A little bit of gibberish might even have been encouraging: Carter and Dart, after all, were clearing the air about the latter having spent a portion of his Friday at a right-wing political rally in Rockland County, New York, introducing Donald Trump to the stage beneath a large sign reading "New York Welcomes President Donald J. Trump." Evidence of a dissociative episode would've softened some of that drearily familiar but still very acute misery of learning that someone you've rooted for is an enthusiastic MAGA freak.

Sadly, Carter confirmed that Dart has not started clucking like a chicken. "We spoke earlier as Men," he announced in a tweet, hours after posting his disapproval of Dart's appearance at the rally. Dart really did the shit: Friday afternoon, with "Eye of the Tiger" blaring from the sound system and hundreds of smartphone cameras trained on the dais, Dart strutted up to the microphone, be-mulleted, and addressed the audience in the manner of a thoroughly pregamed sixth-year college senior who has just entered a dark and noisy house party and is still trying to figure out if any of his buddies are in the crowd. The speech was not very inspired.

introducing Trump is ... New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-22T19:42:11.876Z

"What's up, what's up, what's up, yeah. Bl—Big Blue Nation, it's a pleasure to be here," said a cheesed Dart, hands weirdly shoved into the pockets of his bomber jacket. "I gotta start this off with a 'Go Big Blue.'" Dart then led the crowd in a half-hearted, halting, abruptly abandoned chant before describing the "privilege" of having been given this duty. He spoke for a total of 36 seconds, used the word "pleasured," and somehow mispronounced "47th." Then Trump, conspicuously not preparing for the wedding of his eldest son, mounted the stage and mercifully swept Dart the hell out of there.

New York, broadly, does not welcome Donald J. Trump. For that matter, neither does anywhere else. My favorite recent poll, from the admittedly shabby American Research Group, shows Trump getting support from just 31 percent of registered voters. But Dart represents one of the real pillars of the MAGA movement: semi-literate Xbox Live-brained dude-bros who've cobbled 100 percent of their political awareness from Andrew Tate videos, Savannah Bananas highlights, and Fortnite. Among broccoli-headed suburban and exurban Zoomers and Alphas with extraneous Xs shoehorned into their given names, Trump's approval rating is holding steady at a meticulously maintained 69 percent. Dart could enjoy status among his team's fanbase as a champion of Trump's cult of death and destruction, so long as he is willing to confine all of his non-work activities to the 58.5 square miles of Staten Island.

Giants fans will just have to comfort themselves that at least their Men will circle the wagons, even around a teammate as wrong-headed and odious as this one. Hours after expressing hope that video of his teammate shaking hands with Trump at a MAGA event might've been an AI prank, Carter turned defensive. "Me & JD6 are good," he insisted, after having spoken with Dart not as elephants but as real-deal masculine manly male-ass humans, the very most serious types of humans out there. "Y'all can keep y'all narratives." Fair enough; you can keep your quarterback.