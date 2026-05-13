Tiger Woods’s Prescription Records Will Be Shielded From The Public

Tiger Woods, the most dominant golfer of his era, will have to submit his prescription drug records to law enforcement as part of the investigation into his March 27 traffic crash, a judge ruled Tuesday. But those records will not be made public under the state's legendarily broad public-records law after Martin County Judge Darren Steele ordered that the documents be made available to just select people connected to the court case.

Records generated during the process of gathering evidence for a trial, known in court as discovery, generally become public record in Florida once they are turned over to a defendant.

Woods was arrested in March in Jupiter Island, Fla., where he has a home, and was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a drug test after his black Land Rover clipped the back of a pickup truck and rolled over on its side.

Steele's ruling limited the records prosecutors could subpoena to those for Woods between Jan. 1 and March 27 of this year. According to the decision, those records could be shared with the defense team, the state attorney's office, "designated" law enforcement officers, and "any prosecution expert." If either side wants to use the records during a trial, both sets of lawyers must be told and given time to object.

Lawyers for Woods initially wanted to have his prescription records completely kept away from law enforcement. But Steele found that the request was compelling and relevant to the investigation.

Martin County Sheriff's deputies wrote in their arrest affidavit that they saw Woods "sweating profusely" after the crash, and Woods looked "lethargic and slow." Per the document, a deputy found two hydrocodone pills in one of Woods's pockets. The pro golfer told deputies that he had not consumed any alcohol or illegal drugs, but he had taken "a few" prescription medications earlier in the day.

A breath test given by deputies showed no alcohol in the golfer's system. Woods refused to provide a urine sample.

A copy of the judge's order can be viewed by clicking here.