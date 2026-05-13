Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Golf

Tiger Woods’s Prescription Records Will Be Shielded From The Public

11:16 AM EDT on May 13, 2026

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on before the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images
89Comments

Tiger Woods, the most dominant golfer of his era, will have to submit his prescription drug records to law enforcement as part of the investigation into his March 27 traffic crash, a judge ruled Tuesday. But those records will not be made public under the state's legendarily broad public-records law after Martin County Judge Darren Steele ordered that the documents be made available to just select people connected to the court case.

Records generated during the process of gathering evidence for a trial, known in court as discovery, generally become public record in Florida once they are turned over to a defendant.

Woods was arrested in March in Jupiter Island, Fla., where he has a home, and was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a drug test after his black Land Rover clipped the back of a pickup truck and rolled over on its side.

Steele's ruling limited the records prosecutors could subpoena to those for Woods between Jan. 1 and March 27 of this year. According to the decision, those records could be shared with the defense team, the state attorney's office, "designated" law enforcement officers, and "any prosecution expert." If either side wants to use the records during a trial, both sets of lawyers must be told and given time to object.

Lawyers for Woods initially wanted to have his prescription records completely kept away from law enforcement. But Steele found that the request was compelling and relevant to the investigation.

Martin County Sheriff's deputies wrote in their arrest affidavit that they saw Woods "sweating profusely" after the crash, and Woods looked "lethargic and slow." Per the document, a deputy found two hydrocodone pills in one of Woods's pockets. The pro golfer told deputies that he had not consumed any alcohol or illegal drugs, but he had taken "a few" prescription medications earlier in the day.

A breath test given by deputies showed no alcohol in the golfer's system. Woods refused to provide a urine sample.

A copy of the judge's order can be viewed by clicking here.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Diana Moskovitz
@dianamoskovitz.bsky.social

Investigations Editor. You can contact her at diana@defector.com or dfmoskovitz@protonmail.com. She's also on Signal @dmoskovitz.99

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

PWHL

Five Nights With The Montreal Victoire, Who Dragged Me To Hockey Heaven

May 13, 2026
NBA

Jason Collins Got To Tell His Own Story

May 13, 2026
Soccer

Southampton In Hot Water Over World’s Most Conspicuous Spygate

May 13, 2026
Minor Dilemmas

How Do I Get My Picky Eater Off A Chicken Nugget-Based Diet?

May 13, 2026
NFL

Steelers, Longing For A Quiet Death, Willing To Wait For Aaron Rodgers

May 13, 2026
MLB

The Giants Will No Longer Be Pummeling Each Other With Their Crotches

May 13, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement