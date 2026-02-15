Skip to Content
Olympics

This Backward Guy Medaled

12:58 PM EST on February 15, 2026

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: Ikuma Horishima of Team Japan crosses the finish line backwards after a fall as he competes in the Men's Dual Moguls 1/8 Finals against Nick Page of Team United States (not pictured) on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 15, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

It’s not typically best practices to ski across the finish line backward.

|Hannah Peters/Getty Images
25Comments

Dual moguls is new to the Olympics this year. It's head-to-head heats, with skiers facing moguls, gates, and jumps—and being judged, head-to-head, on each element for a combined score. In the men's medal rounds Sunday, Japan's Ikuma Horishima (pictured above, sort of) had a disastrous run in his round-of-16 showdown, and somehow ended up facing the wrong way. That's an odd and very specific sort of adversity to overcome, but he did it.

Here he is soaring fully out of control on his final jump:

Japan's Ikuma Horishima in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Dual Moguls 1/8 final at the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Italy. Picture date: Sunday February 15, 2026. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)
David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

And he here is, tumbling ass over teakettle after crashing on the landing.

LIVIGNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 15: Ikuma Horishima of Team Japan crashes as he competes in the Men's Dual Moguls 1/8 Finals against Nick Page of Team United States (not pictured) on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Livigno Air Park on February 15, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

So how did Horishima win this heat, let alone survive to win several more and end up on the podium? To his great luck, the other skier in the heat, the U.S.'s Nick Page, veered off-course for an immediate DQ. Horishima just had to finish to advance, but he made an adventure of it:

That's Olympic excellence. Horishima would win two more rounds (crossing the finish line facing forward both times) before losing in the final to Mikaël Kingsbury, who won Canada's first gold medal of these Games.

"Honestly, the slopes in the single and dual certainly weren't the ones that I excel at," Horishima said. Sometimes it doesn't matter how you get down the mountain, as long as you do.

