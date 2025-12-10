The Tulip Clause

I’ve learned a few things about buying a house. I haven’t learned anything firsthand—because, you know, millennials, California, inflation, etc.—but I know that stuff is always breaking and that you can go crazy trying to calculate the long-term benefits of paying a little bit extra on your mortgage every month. I’ve also heard that you have to sign approximately one million documents, and that “no one” reads them.

Our friends-of-a-friend in today’s story must have heard the same thing, because they didn’t sweat the details when they were signing all those papers. When landscaping “requests” start to arrive from the sellers, our buddies have to take a crash course on tulip care, real estate law, and conflict navigation.

Rachelle’s guest this week is Defector’s own business guy, Jasper Wang! Jasper brought Rachelle some gossip about a hedge fund’s quest to optimize their commute, then Rachelle told Jasper a story about some new homeowners who learn a lesson about reading their contracts the hard way.

