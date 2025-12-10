Skip to Content
The Tulip Clause

11:03 AM EST on December 10, 2025

Illustration by Tara Jacoby
I’ve learned a few things about buying a house. I haven’t learned anything firsthand—because, you know, millennials, California, inflation, etc.—but I know that stuff is always breaking and that you can go crazy trying to calculate the long-term benefits of paying a little bit extra on your mortgage every month. I’ve also heard that you have to sign approximately one million documents, and that “no one” reads them. 

Our friends-of-a-friend in today’s story must have heard the same thing, because they didn’t sweat the details when they were signing all those papers. When landscaping “requests” start to arrive from the sellers, our buddies have to take a crash course on tulip care, real estate law, and conflict navigation. 

Rachelle’s guest this week is Defector’s own business guy, Jasper Wang! Jasper brought Rachelle some gossip about a hedge fund’s quest to optimize their commute, then Rachelle told Jasper a story about some new homeowners who learn a lesson about reading their contracts the hard way. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

