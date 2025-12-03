Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

The Petty Feuds Of A Dog In Therapy

11:43 AM EST on December 3, 2025

Illustration by Tara Jacoby
1Comments

I gotta admit, I’m terrible about introducing myself to my neighbors. I’m much more likely to chat with someone who lives on the next street over than on my street. And when the people who live right next door are engaging in potentially chaotic behavior—like blowing their leaves onto the street in front of our place, or attaching something to the shared fence with screws that poke through the wood on our side—I put all my energy into convincing myself that I didn’t see anything. Sure, I’m conflict avoidant, but I’m also a Scorpio. If I allow myself to notice my neighbors’ offenses… baby, you’ve got a feud going! 

This week’s gossip features some friends of a friend who picked up on some tension in their neighborhood, and decided to wade right into the heart of it. 

Rachelle’s guest this week is Carvell Wallace! Carvell Wallace is a New York Times Bestselling author, memoirist, and award-winning podcaster who covers race, arts, culture, film and music for a wide variety of news outlets.

Carvell brought Rachelle some gossip about a threesome in Los Angeles, and then Rachelle introduced Carvell to a neighborhood ruled by the anxieties of a very special dog.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Dillon Brooks Wants The Last Word

December 3, 2025
NHL

Who Can Stop The Avalanche?

December 3, 2025
Arts And Culture

Tim Robinson Understands What The Boys Are Going Through

December 3, 2025
Olympics

What’s Going On With The Olympic Hockey Arena?

December 3, 2025
Arts And Culture

‘Chess: The Musical’ Is Somehow More Of A Musical About Chess Than You Can Imagine

December 3, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement