Motive, Opportunity, And Sweet Potato Pie

I grew up with three brothers. Several canon events in the '90s shaped our dynamic to this day. There was a certain game of Risk. There was the day mom relinquished her Hi8 video camera to us with no strings attached. A bike accident here, a rock thrown down the stairs there. I’ll never forget (nor forgive) the “snowball fight” with algae at the river. While we were careening through these incidents, most of the time we were unaware that we were making history. But every once in while—like the fateful July afternoon when my little brother and I decided to see if we could stay up all night—we were conscious of our power, our choice to delineate a before and an after stemming from all the shit we were about to pull in the now.

Today’s story is all about a moment like that. We’re off to a cabin in the woods for a cozy holiday with the whole family, and Mom’s famous sweet potato pie is the cherry on top of what should have been a bland, benign memory. Fortunately for all us gossips, there’s a traitor in their midst.

Rachelle’s guest this week is Tracy Clayton, back on the show for the first time since Season 2! Tracy Clayton is a host, comedienne and writer. She is the host of several well-known podcasts and gained national visibility as one of the hosts of BuzzFeed's award-winning podcast Another Round.

Tracy told Rachelle all about her encounters with André NoThousands, and then Rachelle brought Tracy all the way out to a cabin in the woods for a cozy whodunnit.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.