Meet-Cute At The Anne Rice Vampire Ball

True lovers of gossip also appreciate humanity’s fondness for fantasizing, since there’s nothing like a fantasy to fuel speculation or move the plot forward. Someone has a bit of a thing for velvet? Someone’s got a crush? Excellent, yes, we love an appetizer almost as much as we love a meal.

We’re going all the way back to the '90s and all the way down to New Orleans for today’s gossip, which features a pair of goths, a dashing stranger, and the Anne Rice Vampire Ball. I’m sure you can imagine what might be going on here. You should embrace that speculative feeling before you press play, because even if you were to live a hundred lifetimes, you’ll never get this moment back.

Rachelle’s guest this week is Mike Rugnetta! Mike Rugnetta is a writer, producer, and host of the podcast Never Post, where he explores why the internet is the way it is.

Mike brought Rachelle some gossip about a chaotic getaway with friends, and then Rachelle brought Mike a tale of sanguine seduction.

