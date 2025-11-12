Who Said Malala Doesn’t Like To Gossip?

We’re back, baby! And we’re kicking off our ninth season of Normal Gossip by gabbing it up with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai!

In this episode, Rachelle and Malala dig into such questions as whether it’s a good idea to let your college roommate plan a “dirt cheap” trip to Europe for you, whether hitchhiking is an important life experience, and whether comparing hand sizes always means you want to bone.

Malala Yousafzai is an education activist, the youngest-ever Nobel laureate, a bestselling author, and an award-winning film producer. Check out her new memoir Finding My Way!

Malala brought Rachelle some gossip about a time when pinky-swearing someone to secrecy let her down, and then Rachelle brought Malala a tale of four college students on a star-crossed odyssey through Europe.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.