The QB Carousel Spins At Unsafe Speeds

The new day is 10 hours old and there are no new developments in NFL Quarterback Whack-a-Mole. Thus, there is nothing left of value to say about NFL quarterbacks unless you count the day that the NFL suspends Deshaun Watson for the crime of getting $230 million of fully guaranteed and backloaded money from hellbound nutcases Jimmy and Dee Haslam. (What, you still think the NFL cares about women as anything other than tailgate organizers and operating the Boys Season Ticket Holder Auxiliary?) So in lieu of whatever the next impulse buy is (Baker Mayfield, probably with the Edmonton Elks), here is your construction site/seniority list of starting quarterbacks with the number of successive days that he has been the preferred choice of his current team for the job if healthy. It starts to get fun at about 10.

1. Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers, 5,131 days.

2. Las Vegas: Derek Carr, 2,760 days.

3. Dallas: Dak Prescott, 2,153 days.

4. San Francisco: Jimmy Garoppolo, 1,570 days.

5. Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes, 1,543 days.

6. Minnesota: Kirk Cousins, 1,468 days.

7. Buffalo: Josh Allen, 1,283 days.

8. Baltimore: Lamar Jackson, 1,222 days.

9. Arizona: Kyler Murray, 1,062 days.

10. New York Giants: Daniel Jones, 912 days.

11. Tennessee: Ryan Tannehill, 823 days.

12. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, 698 days.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, 548 days.

14. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, 464 days.

15. Detroit: Jared Goff, 369 days.

16. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, 369 days.

17. Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence, 327 days.

18. New England: Mac Jones, 327 days.

19. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, 327 days.

20. New Orleans: Jameis Winston, 207 days.

21. Carolina: Sam Darnold, 191 days.

22. Chicago: Justin Fields, 177 days.

23. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, 156 days.

24. Houston: Davis Mills, 107 days.

25. Tampa Bay: Tom Brady, 9 days.

26T. Denver: Russell Wilson, 6 days.

26T. Seattle: Drew Lock, 6 days.

26T. Washington: Carson Wentz, 6 days.

29T. Pittsburgh: Mitchell Trubisky, 5 days.

29T. Cleveland: Deshawn Watson, 5 days.

31T. Atlanta: Marcus Mariota, 1 day.

31T. Indianapolis: Matt Ryan, 1 day.

Also Receiving Votes, But No Games San Francisco: Trey Lance, 0 days and waiting on a trade; Cleveland: Jacoby Brissett, 0 days and waiting on a suspension.

And here are the current backups, just because you need a laugh before the Mayfield deal.

Arizona: Colt McCoy

Atlanta: Feleipe Franks

Baltimore: Tyler Huntley

Buffalo: Case Keenum

Carolina: P.J. Walker

Chicago: Nick Foles

Cincinnati: Brandon Allen

Cleveland: Jacoby Brissett

Dallas: Cooper Rush

Denver: Josh Johnson. Yeah. THAT Josh Johnson.

Detroit: Tim Boyle

Green Bay: Jordan Love

Houston: Kyle Allen

Indianapolis: Sam Ehlinger

Jacksonville: C.J. Beathard

Kansas City: Chad Henne

Las Vegas: Garrett Gilbert

Los Angeles Chargers: Chase Daniel

Los Angeles Rams: John Wolford

Miami: Teddy Bridgewater

Minnesota: Kellen Mond

New England: Jarrett Stidham

New Orleans: Taysom Hill

New York Giants: Tyrod Taylor

New York Jets: Joe Flacco

Philadelphia: Gardner Minshew

Pittsburgh: Mason Rudolph

San Francisco: Nate Sudfeld

Seattle: Jacob Eason

Tampa Bay: Kyle Trask

Tennessee: Logan Woodside

Washington: Taylor Heinicke

The takeaway: Football and everyone involved in it from owner to fan are utterly and completely doomed. Everyone except Josh Johnson, who will live forever.