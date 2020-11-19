Skip to contents
NBA

The Knicks Did Something Cool That Probably Will Not Ever Matter, But Still

Chris Thompson
November 19, 2020 1:20 pm
James Dolan sits next to a big Knicks logo.
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Knicks—are you sitting down right now? Listen to this. The Knicks—the New York Knicks, of the NBA, yes—did something cool and good Wednesday night. They were nimble, and clever, and smart, and they pulled off something that, at first glance, almost looks like sleight of hand. And they did it without somehow lighting their own buttcheeks on fire. I know!

Here’s what they did: They had the 27th and 38th picks in the draft and, without giving up anything at all—literally without spending anything— they turned them into the 25th and the 33rd picks. They had the 27th pick, and they made it the 25th pick. And they had the 38th pick, and they made it the 33rd pick. I can hear you hooting and hollering from all the way over here. Your hands are trembling! You are pumped! How did they do this?

I will tell you how. Hours ahead of the draft itself, the New York Knickerbockers packaged the 27th and 38th picks together and traded them to the Utah Jazz in order to move up and secure the 23rd pick. That was the value of the 23rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, as of Wednesday morning. But values change, sometimes over a very short period of time. By 10:20 p.m., the value of the 23rd pick had increased, and the Knicks, in a slick bit of arbitrage, cashed in the marginal value of that increase by trading the 23rd pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the 25th and 33rd picks. Neat!

And what did the Knicks gain from all this impressive moving-and-shaking? How will they capitalize from the bounty of coolly laying in the cut and seizing a rare opportunity? Well, ah, history tells us that a player chosen 25th overall—in this case a Kentucky guard named Immanuel Quickley—is most likely to top out as a warm body. But it may interest you to know that the player drafted 25th overall in 1984 was a man named Devin Durrant, which at least alphabetically is very close to Hall-of-Fame-level value.

As for that 33rd pick, it was traded to the Clippers in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder. And of course there’s still the chance that fun-looking 23rd pick Leandro Bolmaro and slick-shooting 33rd pick Daniel Oturu will defy the odds and become stars, in which case the Knicks will, in fact, have lit their own buttcheeks on fire. Still!

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Talking Defective Visionaries And The Tebow Renaissance, With Reeves Wiedeman

Podcasts
David Roth
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, seen here contemplating our podcast logo and doing a bunch of crime.

Bill Simmons Is Union-Busting

Media Meltdowns
Albert Burneko
Bill Simmons sits in an armchair looking like an asshole

What It’s Like To Feel Strong

Jamboroo
Drew Magary
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: Linebacker Kyle Wilber (L) and safety Erik Harris of the Las Vegas Raiders work out in a park on June 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Training camp for all NFL teams is scheduled to start on July 28, depending on complications from the coronavirus pandemic. The Raiders plan on hosting their camp in the team's Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center that is nearing completion in Henderson, Nevada, this summer, instead of in Napa, California, amid the continuing spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

AEW’s Women Need More Than 20 Minutes A Week

Pro Wrestling
Lauren Theisen
Serena Deeb pins Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite
See more stories