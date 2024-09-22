The Dukes Ran The Tar Heels Out Of Their Own Building

Fifty-three points. That's how much Sun Belt juggernaut James Madison University had at halftime against the University of North Carolina on the way to a 70-50 blowout. But that final score does no justice to the absolute ass beating that the Dukes conveyed in Saturday's matchup.

That 53 points scored in a half is the most points James Madison has ever scored in one half and the most points North Carolina has ever allowed in a half. It's also the most points a power conference team has given up to a Group of 5 team since 2012. James Madison forced four turnovers, including a pick-six and a blocked punt return for a touchdown in just the first half. The Dukes notched five turnovers in total and for added measure—or humiliation—recovered their own surprise onside kick. James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III finished the game with seven total touchdowns, breaking the record for most touchdowns by a Dukes quarterback in a single game, going 22-for-34 and 388 total yards, adding two touchdowns off 64 yards on the ground.

While North Carolina played better in the second half, it was a little too late. They were totally dominated from the start on a day they were on the wrong side of the history books. The 70 points they allowed James Madison is tied for the most points ever put up against the Tar Heels, only matching the total put up by the East Carolina Pirates (lol) in 2014.

As for the Dukes, they've played well so far under new coach Bob Chesney, especially considering how many new players are on their roster. They look poised to win their conference this year now that they're eligible for postseason play after making the jump to the Sun Belt conference.

North Carolina, for the most part, will also be fine. Coach Mack Brown, whose best days are clearly so far behind him, immediately offered to step down after the stunning loss, but then quickly walked that back. Brown has a lot of history at North Carolina as a coach and is a world class schmoozer and politicker. He's likely the best recruiter their football program has had, so it'll take more than a few bad losses, even a historic event of a loss, for the top brass to lose faith in him. But if there was ever a sign that it's time to hang it up, look no further than getting pasted by 70 at home to a really good, but not exactly 2012 Alabama, team.