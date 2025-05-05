The Crossword, May 5: Ice Queens

This week's puzzle was constructed by Rachel Fabi and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rachel (she/her) is a crossword constructor and a professor of bioethics. She is the founder and co-editor of the crossword puzzle fundraiser "These Puzzles Fund Abortion," which raises money for five abortion funds across the country, so if you like crossword puzzles with a progressive bent and helping people afford necessary healthcare, you can donate here through the end of May to receive the puzzle pack!

