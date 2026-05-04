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Crosswords

The Crossword, May 4: Fire Away

11:00 AM EDT on May 4, 2026

21-Down: Karl the ___ (San Francisco weather phenomenon)

|Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images
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Don’t be shy! Solve our Monday crossword. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Rebecca Goldstein and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rebecca is a research scientist and crossword constructor in the Bay Area. She is also a co-director of Westwords, a crossword tournament taking place in Berkeley, Calif., and online on Sunday, June 14.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE

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