The Crossword, April 6: Hit Parade

Have a go at our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Faren Roth, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Faren is a soon-to-be Ph.D. student in speech, language, and hearing sciences who lives in Madison, Wis. She discovered the world of crossword construction six months ago, and she's been a bit obsessed ever since! She hopes her first puzzle with Defector is a hit.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1.