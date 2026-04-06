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Crosswords

The Crossword, April 6: Hit Parade

10:58 AM EDT on April 6, 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

46-Across: Crystal balls, but not footballs

|Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
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Have a go at our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Faren Roth, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Faren is a soon-to-be Ph.D. student in speech, language, and hearing sciences who lives in Madison, Wis. She discovered the world of crossword construction six months ago, and she's been a bit obsessed ever since! She hopes her first puzzle with Defector is a hit.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1. 

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