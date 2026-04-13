The Crossword, April 13: Call ‘Em Like I See ‘Em

Feeling blue? Why not try our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Dylan Fugel, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dylan is a German-Burmese sketch comedian, arts educator, and occasional puzzle constructor based in New York. Do not talk to him about Borussia Dortmund or the Knicks; there is a history of high blood pressure in his family.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1.