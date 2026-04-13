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Crosswords

The Crossword, April 13: Call ‘Em Like I See ‘Em

11:01 AM EDT on April 13, 2026

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins celebrates after her routine on the balance beam against the Utah Utes at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2026.

64-Across: O’Bannon v. ___ (case that preceded the NIL era)

|Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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Feeling blue? Why not try our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Dylan Fugel, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Dylan is a German-Burmese sketch comedian, arts educator, and occasional puzzle constructor based in New York. Do not talk to him about Borussia Dortmund or the Knicks; there is a history of high blood pressure in his family.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Please note that submissions will be closed from April 1 to May 1. 

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