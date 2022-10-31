Skip to contents
NBA

Spurs Cut Josh Primo After Allegations That He Exposed Himself To Multiple Women

Patrick Redford
2:14 PM EDT on Oct 31, 2022
Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the NBA on Friday when they waived second-year guard Josh Primo just four games into the season. The team announced the move with a sparse press release that raised more questions than it answered. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” longtime Spurs GM R.C. Buford said, a statement which Gregg Popovich declined to elaborate on later that night before a game against the Bulls.

Hours later, Primo released a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski referencing a “previous trauma I suffered” and announcing that he would “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.” On Saturday, the story became clearer: ESPN reported that the Spurs made the decision to cut Primo after learning of “multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women.”

One of those women was a former Spurs employee who retained the services of attorney Tony Buzbee, according to a report from The Athletic. Buzbee is the lawyer who represented 24 of the women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy appointments. Buzbee confirmed his involvement in the case, though he said on Instagram, “I won’t be saying anything about it until the appropriate time.”

Primo had projected to be a rather important player in the Spurs’ future. He left Alabama after one year of SEC ball to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, where he was the youngest player on the board. Primo was expected to go in either the late first round or early second round, but instead, the Spurs took him in the lottery, 12th overall, ahead of several prominent prospects like Moses Moody and Alperen Sengun. That spoke to the belief the Spurs had in his abilities, as did the organization’s choice to pick up Primo’s $4.3 million contract option three weeks before they cut him. Since no teams claimed him off waivers, Primo officially became a free agent on Monday.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Bom Election

Defector Up All Night
458Comments
Tom Ley

Michigan State Suspends Four Players For Postgame Tunnel Attack

College Football
175Comments
Samer Kalaf
a cardboard cut-out of david roth

Enter Our Raffle To Have 3-D David Roth Bring 2-D David Roth To Your Home

This is serious: Anyone who makes a contribution of at least $20 into our tip jar, which we use to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need, by Oct. 31 will be entered into the raffle.
Read The Full Announcement Here

Spurs Cut Josh Primo After Allegations That He Exposed Himself To Multiple Women

NBA
87Comments
Patrick Redford

When Cleveland Was Where Careers Went To End

Book Excerpts That Don't Suck
66Comments
Vince Guerrieri

See more stories