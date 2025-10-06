Sabrina Goes Hunting

Yes, that Sabrina. Yes, hunting.

OK, I am kind of messing with you. When I asked Sabs what they would want to try to do for the podcast, they told me they were interested in learning to catch and pin bugs, also known as "collecting" bugs. Does it still count as hunting if the life you're taking is a bug's?

This might be my favorite conversation I've had for Try Hard so far. We touch on the biases behind why we consider the lives of charismatic megafauna somehow more valid, more worth preserving, than their smaller, uglier friends. We puzzle through the ethical quandary of killing bugs in order to study—and learn to appreciate—them. And Sabs records themselves catching a feisty dragonfly.

Sabrina on the day they killed.

A transcript of the episode can be found here.

