Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Sabrina Goes Hunting

1:43 PM EDT on October 6, 2025

Lille Allen

4Comments

Yes, that Sabrina. Yes, hunting.

OK, I am kind of messing with you. When I asked Sabs what they would want to try to do for the podcast, they told me they were interested in learning to catch and pin bugs, also known as "collecting" bugs. Does it still count as hunting if the life you're taking is a bug's?

This might be my favorite conversation I've had for Try Hard so far. We touch on the biases behind why we consider the lives of charismatic megafauna somehow more valid, more worth preserving, than their smaller, uglier friends. We puzzle through the ethical quandary of killing bugs in order to study—and learn to appreciate—them. And Sabs records themselves catching a feisty dragonfly.

Sabrina on the day they killed.

A transcript of the episode can be found here.

You can listen to Try Hard wherever you get your podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at podcasts@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

WNBA

The Aces Like It When The Game Gets Uncomfortable

October 6, 2025
College Football

UCLA Reminds Us Why We Love College Football

October 6, 2025
NHL

Connor McDavid Will Be The Biggest Bargain In Sports

October 6, 2025
NFL

Drake Maye Had Me Hooting And Hollering For A 12-Yard Pass

October 6, 2025
NFL

No Team Has Ever Tried Harder To Lose Than The Cardinals

October 6, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement