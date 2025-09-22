Skip to Content
Ceara (Almost) Learns To Cartwheel

12:27 PM EDT on September 22, 2025

Lille Allen
At some point when she was growing up, Ceara Jane O'Sullivan created this whole mythology about Girls Who Can Cartwheel: they're organized, they're determined, they follow through, and they're brave. These are not things Ceara thinks about herself, and, coincidentally, she also cannot do a cartwheel.

You see how this becomes a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy, right?

I present the most whimsical Try Hard episode of the season, in which a grown woman takes a private gymnastics class with a coach who usually teaches children in the hopes of turning just one (1) cartwheel.

A transcript of the episode can be found here.

You can listen to Try Hard wherever you get your podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at podcasts@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.

Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

