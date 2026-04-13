Rory McIlroy Held On Just Long Enough

For a little while there, it looked like Rory McIlroy was going to make it easy on himself for once. He held a six-stroke lead after the first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament, granting himself the largest 36-hole lead in the tournament's history. That he built his lead with a back-nine blitz on Friday, birdying six of the last seven holes, seemed to be a good omen. Maintain the momentum, sink a couple birdies to start the third round, and he'd breeze to back-to-back Masters titles. Nothing's ever breezy for McIlroy, though.

Moving day was not kind to the Northern Irishman. McIlroy followed up his second-round 65 with an ugly 73 on Saturday, and by the time he finished piling up bogeys he'd fallen into a tie for the lead headed into Sunday. A birdie on the third hole seemed to steady things, but then came a double-bogey on the fourth and a bogey on the sixth, and suddenly McIlroy was two shots off the lead.

Say this about Rory McIlroy: He might be prone to hurling himself off the top of the ladder, but he'll hold onto that last rung for dear life. Back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth hole got him back in the tournament, and another brace of birdies on holes 12 and 13 put him back in control. By that point his path to victory was clear: Just get through the final five holes while protecting a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, whose final-round 68 had him leading in the clubhouse.

McIlroy still refused to make it easy on himself. He made pars on holes 14 through 17 despite biffing shots to various degrees on each one. By the time he got to the tee box on 18, still holding onto that two-shot lead, everyone on the course seemed ready to exhale. McIlroy's tee shot, which went way right and landed in the pine straw under the trees, kept the air trapped in thousands of lungs. He'd left himself with a stomach-churning approach, needing to hit a right-to-left shot that would hopefully clear a very large tree and land somewhere just short of the green. I don't think it's unfair to say that McIlroy looked a little nauseous as he lined this one up, and a brief nightmare unfolded after he finally let it rip. McIlroy's ball looked decent off the club, but when the CBS broadcast cut to a wide shot from behind the green, the ball was nowhere to be found. Nobody on the broadcast seemed to know where it was, either, and it wasn't until McIlroy finished his long walk out of the trees that viewers were informed that his ball had landed in the front bunker. From there McIlroy was able to get on the green, two-putt for bogey, and claim his second green jacket by a margin of one stroke.

This wasn't quite the nerve-shredding final round that McIlroy put us all through on his way to his first Masters title last year, but the 15 seconds or so I spent frantically scanning the TV for any sign of his ball after his approach shot on 18 certainly wasn't pleasant.

The stakes were a little lower, too. McIlroy's win in 2025 not only completed his career Grand Slam, but also ended an 11-year major tournament drought. It was fitting, then, that McIlroy's reaction to winning this one lacked the tears and full-body convulsions that we saw in 2025. Instead of collapsing to the ground, sobbing, and screaming, McIlroy simply looked to the sky and let out a roar that was equal parts triumph and relief.

McIlroy may have completed his Grand Slam and expelled 11 years of angst from his body when he won this tournament last year, but this year's green jacket may be the more meaningful one. The win in 2025 made it so that McIlroy was no longer a man haunted by Augusta, but 2026 turned him into a legend of the tournament. He now joins Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as one of only four golfers to ever win back-to-back Masters. More than that, he now looks like a guy who is built to battle Augusta. Turning a six-shot lead into a two-shot deficit over the course of 24 holes would have put any golfer in a pit, but McIlroy climbed out of it, looking like a guy who had done it before.

"I thought it was so difficult to win last year because of trying to win the Masters and the Grand Slam," McIlroy said after his round. "And then this year I realized it's just really difficult to win the Masters. I tried to convince myself it was both."

McIlroy knows what Augusta is all about now, and exactly what's required to conquer it. Maybe one day we'll get to see him sink his winning putt on 18 and only offer up a muted, satisfied fist pump.