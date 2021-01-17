Skip to contents
NFL

Rams Defense Punked By Future ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Samer Kalaf
January 17, 2021 9:51 am
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers runs against Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

While Aaron Rodgers is undeniably having an MVP-worthy season, and few defenders have been able to contain him, Leonard Floyd can’t allow a 37-year-old upcoming Jeopardy! guest host to do this to him:

That nifty pump-fake touchdown functions as a good capsule of what the Green Bay Packers, who won 32-18, did to the Los Angeles Rams’ top-ranked defense on Saturday. Another one stuck in my mind was otherworldly defensive lineman Aaron Donald beating what was excellent pass protection to grab a handful of Rodgers’s jersey … as the QB threw a pass for a big gain anyway. The Rams defense played with discipline and even came very close to a rare Rodgers pick, but it didn’t matter. Donald, who played with a rib injury, was double-teamed and effectively nullified by Green Bay’s offensive line. Rodgers was 23-of-36 for 296 yards, with two passing TDs, no turnovers, and no sacks taken. The rest fell into place.

The closest L.A. got to a threat was forcing the Packers to punt with a 25-18 lead. Jared Goff and the offense couldn’t do anything with that opportunity, and on the next possession Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Even with almost seven minutes left in the game, it still felt like that iced it.

The Rams now have plenty of time to analyze what went wrong—and decide whether they’ll find a quarterback better than Goff for 2021. Meanwhile, Leonard Floyd can study film so that he won’t fall for a “Look over there!” trick next season.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Rams Defense Punked By Future ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

NFL
Samer Kalaf
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers runs against Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A $6 Million Home To Appreciate Living In D.C. And Not Threaten Democracy

Zillowing Out
Kelsey McKinney
overexposed image of a townhouse

Every Good Player In Houston Texans History Is Pissed At Them

NFL
Lauren Theisen
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field with Deshaun Watson

Joe The Pigeon Will Live

Animals
Patrick Redford
Joe looking pretty.
See more stories