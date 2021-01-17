Rams Defense Punked By Future ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

While Aaron Rodgers is undeniably having an MVP-worthy season, and few defenders have been able to contain him, Leonard Floyd can’t allow a 37-year-old upcoming Jeopardy! guest host to do this to him:

That nifty pump-fake touchdown functions as a good capsule of what the Green Bay Packers, who won 32-18, did to the Los Angeles Rams’ top-ranked defense on Saturday. Another one stuck in my mind was otherworldly defensive lineman Aaron Donald beating what was excellent pass protection to grab a handful of Rodgers’s jersey … as the QB threw a pass for a big gain anyway. The Rams defense played with discipline and even came very close to a rare Rodgers pick, but it didn’t matter. Donald, who played with a rib injury, was double-teamed and effectively nullified by Green Bay’s offensive line. Rodgers was 23-of-36 for 296 yards, with two passing TDs, no turnovers, and no sacks taken. The rest fell into place.

The closest L.A. got to a threat was forcing the Packers to punt with a 25-18 lead. Jared Goff and the offense couldn’t do anything with that opportunity, and on the next possession Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Even with almost seven minutes left in the game, it still felt like that iced it.

The Rams now have plenty of time to analyze what went wrong—and decide whether they’ll find a quarterback better than Goff for 2021. Meanwhile, Leonard Floyd can study film so that he won’t fall for a “Look over there!” trick next season.