The Crossword, June 30: My Girls (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on June 30, 2025

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as the the Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Luke Hales/Getty Images|

21-Down: Mo. for postseason baseball

39Comments

It's time to to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that our submissions are closed through July 31. 

