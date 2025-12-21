Caleb Williams Can Really Throw That Damn Football

How much you will or won't enjoy the Caleb Williams experience depends almost entirely on the timing of your dosage. Catch him during one of those quarters when the Bears can't buy a first down and all Williams seems capable of doing is avoiding pressure and throwing the ball out of bounds, and you're liable to throw your hands up and conclude that Ben Johnson needs a new quarterback. But catch him when he's in the middle of one of his fourth-quarter comebacks—he's got six this year—and you might think there isn't a better quarterback in the league.

With five minutes left to play in last night's 22-16 win over the Packers, the Bears were trailing 16-6 and Williams had thrown for 129 yards and zero touchdowns. Chicago looked to be headed towards its most dispiriting loss of the season, one that would have dropped them to 0-2 against their division rival and put their playoff hopes at risk. And then Williams started making throws.

Well, first he made a few runs. It was back-to-back scrambles for a combined 21 yards that kept the Bears alive on what looked like it was going to be their final drive of the game, even when it ended with a 43-yard field goal to cut the lead to one score. The Bears still needed to recover an onside kick to stay alive, and then they needed Williams to start making throws. The special teams unit got its recovery, and then Williams did his part.

Williams started the next drive with five straight completions, putting the ball on Green Bay's six-yard line. On fourth down, the Packers got within a half-second of winning the game. Williams took a shotgun snap, and Brenton Cox Jr. came flying in from his blind side, completely unblocked. Williams shuffled away from the pressure as best he could, and then lofted a gorgeous one-legged pass to Jahdae Walker in the back corner of the end zone.

OH MY JAHDAE 🤯🤯🤯



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LY0ur1XQUH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 21, 2025

Williams would only get one more chance to top that throw, and he took full advantage. After the Packers fumbled on their first drive of overtime, the Bears' offense took over on their own 36-yard line. Following two running plays for 18 yards, Williams dropped back and threw a deep ball that cut through the frigid wind and landed perfectly in DJ Moore's hands for the walk-off win. You wanna see the throw of the season? Here's the throw of the season:

The winning play was one that Williams and Johnson had installed in the playbook earlier in the week, and ran successfully during Thursday's practice. “I knew it was good,” Williams told reporters after the game. “You’ve got that belief, you’ve got that confidence, you’ve got that swagger as an offense. You practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice. When the play gets called, the moment comes up like that, it’s time to go hit it. It’s time to go win the game.”

It's throws like these, and players like Williams, that will keep quarterback evaluators talking about concepts like "arm talent" and "mentality" until they are blue in the face. Everyone wants a quarterback who can consistently dissect defenses and never make any mistakes, but the Bears are proving that you can get pretty far with another type of passer: One who can play like shit for 3.5 quarters, still leave every huddle filled with confidence, and win a game with two perfect throws.