One Of The NBA’s Most Important Jobs May Be Headed Toward A Crisis

Steve Javie can’t recall much from the actual game itself, but he’ll always remember what happened later that night.

It was Javie’s first NBA Finals game in 1995, always a huge deal for an up-and-coming referee. Several of his family members were in the crowd. Finals games back then started at 9:00 p.m. Eastern; Javie and his fellow refs didn’t leave the arena until the wee hours of the morning. When they returned to their hotel, crew chief Joey Crawford had a room set up with food and drinks for the crew and their families to enjoy.

After a couple hours of celebrating his achievement, Javie couldn’t sleep. He was wired from the rush of his first time on the NBA’s biggest stage. A 7:00 a.m. flight the next morning loomed large. He mentioned it to Crawford, his longtime mentor.

“[Joey] says, ‘Steve, I'll stay up with you, brother,’” Javie recalled. “’I know what it's like.’”

Javie said that night was when he truly learned what being a crew chief in the NBA was about. The job comes with important, defined roles during every game, but it’s more than that. “It’s just part of the camaraderie that Joey taught me about that I passed on,” Javie said.

Playoff crew chief is the highest title a ref can achieve, one the entire officiating community holds in esteem. It typically takes over a decade for only the very top refs to earn the position. Many quality officials never get there at all.

It’s also a role the NBA has long entrusted to a small group of select officials, a justifiable approach given the challenges of the job. But some around the league are concerned this reliance has become too heavily concentrated on an established old guard—and wonder what will happen to the most important job in refereeing when that group is gone.

“A crew chief is a great responsibility given to that referee by the NBA,” said Ken Mauer, who officiated for nearly 40 years in the NBA and was a regular playoff crew chief.

Mauer no longer works in the league, and is suing the NBA for denying him a religious exemption when he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even as something of a persona non grata with the league, he still spoke fondly of his time in this role and the weight it carries.

The practical responsibilities of a crew chief may not sound like much. They’re in charge of several crew logistics: organizing the rental car in whichever city the game is in, deciding on a hotel, planning and running the crew’s morning meeting the day of the game to go over the matchup. They manage various pregame logistics at the arena, like meeting with team captains and assigning the jump ball tosser. (Most crew chiefs toss it themselves, but some don’t; if you want to read entirely too much about NBA refs and jump balls, boy have I got you covered.) They also handle halftime and postgame crew reviews.

But to many refs, the real meat of a crew chief’s job isn’t written down in any manual. They’re leaders of the staff, mentors for younger officials both on and off the court. Is a coach giving a newer playoff ref too much shit? The crew chief will often step in and have a word with them. Is a ref struggling with the travel demands of the playoffs and time spent away from family? The crew chief becomes their therapist. Every former ref I spoke to rattled off multiple names of mentors who played an important role in their career advancement. (The NBA declined requests to interview playoff crew chiefs who are currently employed by the league.)

Many crew chiefs, like Javie, took that concept even further. They viewed the camaraderie between refs as integral to the job, particularly in the playoffs. Building on lessons he took from Crawford, Javie would bring his crews to nice restaurants and remind them to really appreciate the experience.

“People knew that when they worked with me, there are two things,” Javie recalled with a chuckle. “They were going to spend money, probably, and they might have gained a few pounds during playoffs, because guys would always say, ‘You work with Javie, all of a sudden your pants start getting tight by the end of the first round.’”

An interesting dichotomy appears once a game begins, though: Even if the crew chief has decades of experience on their crewmates, they’re all equal arbiters of the whistle. The crew chief isn’t expected to make more or more important calls just because they have the most experience. Whoever's in the right position must make the call.

“I think a good crew chief will allow his two partners to work and let them referee to the best of their abilities without feeling like they're being overshadowed or looked at constantly,” Mauer said. “If they have the freedom to referee and aren't afraid to make a mistake, then they won't be afraid to make the call in the last two minutes of the game that matters.”

It makes sense, then, why it’s such a tough role to earn even among the best refs. Mauer and Javie told me it took them both around a decade in the league to become a playoff crew chief.

The role is not handed out strictly according to seniority, though. There are several 20-year-plus veterans in the NBA who have never been playoff crew chiefs. On the flip side, Zach Zarba became a regular playoff chief in his early 40s and remains one today.

“We used to always say anybody can call traveling, anybody can call a foul, anybody can call three seconds in the lane,” Mauer said. “But how many people can manage a game? How many people can manage 10 egomaniacs out on the floor? How many people can manage a coaching staff?”

The league relies on a small group here, one that tends to look pretty similar year over year. Eight crew chiefs are typically used in the first round of the playoffs, a number that decreases as rounds wear on; by the Finals, four chiefs remain while others drop into secondary spots.

But that puts a lot of logistical strain on those select few. Javie told me he had six or seven games in the first round alone one year. While the lack of games on back-to-back nights helps with the travel chaos (the NBA forbids that practice for refs in the playoffs), the tradeoff is more time spent on the road and away from family. Javie said he used to look forward to the later rounds just to have a few days at home here and there.

One can understand why the NBA has to stretch the top refs thin, particularly in the first round or two. The first playoff weekend typically features eight games in two days, and they all need qualified crew chiefs. Don Vaden, a former NBA referee and director of NBA officials who now serves as a referee consultant with Third Side Coaching, remembered that during the 2014 playoffs, while he was director of officials, there were five Game 7s in the first round.

“[We had] to have 15 referees because they're back-to-back days,” Vaden said. “And so if you have 15 separate referees, and you only get 12 [total refs] in the Finals, you're stretching your staff right there. Plus, there's going to be a Game 1 [the next day].”

The NBA doesn’t preset ref assignments beyond Game 4 of any playoff series—at least not officially. Vaden said that when he was in the league office, they’d always try to have a general idea of their crew chief options for later in the series.

“A key is on all these series, you want to know who's going to work Game 7,” Vaden told me. “Like if you're in the Finals and you got your 12 referees, you've already have in your mind who's going to work Game 7 before you start Game 1, and you can set your crews up so that nobody's working [Game 6] that you're going to want in [Game 7].”

(If current league management shares Vaden’s approach here, it would indicate they consider James Capers to be the current top NBA ref; he was crew chief on Game 7 of the 2025 Finals.)

Refs can’t work back-to-back nights or consecutive games in the same series. Since there are fewer crew chiefs than other positions, they naturally build from there. The league uses multiple forms of analysis to make these decisions, from in-house grading to various types of team input solicited throughout the year. Vaden said emphasis on that team input has grown in recent years.

“After I left [the league] and started working with teams, I realized that their impression of the different referees and the styles, and who they think is good and who they think is not—it does not always match what referee ops thinks,” Vaden said. “So it's good to get their input.”

Across my conversations with folks around the NBA, current and former, refs and non-refs, there’s a general consensus that today’s roster of NBA playoff crew chiefs is robust. That’s especially true for the refs in the top spot for Finals and conference finals games: Capers, Zarba, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, John Goble, Marc Davis—all officials with a decade-plus of experience on these stages.

But that isn’t a young group. Capers and Brothers are in their 60s, with Davis and Foster not far behind. The average age of a Finals crew chief last season was 55 years old, and that’s actually down from past Finals.

And there’s concern around the league about what happens when much of that old guard moves on.

“The pipeline of refs in the G League are untrained and just plain bad,” Mark Cuban, current minority owner and former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told me in a recent email exchange. “If they can’t be good there, how can they be good enough to replace refs that get injured or retire?”

Cuban has long been one of the more vocal critics of NBA officiating, but he’s not alone on this one, even if, unsurprisingly, he’s the most direct. Multiple sources within team front offices raised similar concerns about the league’s continued reliance on its current group, and whether enough trustworthy top refs will remain in a few years.

“G League officiating should literally be great,” Cuban continued. “Same with WNBA games because they are easier to officiate. They aren’t. If they were, you could promote refs based purely on merit and take the place of officials who underperform in the NBA. Instead you have older refs that can barely run up and down the court, which tells you all you need to know.”

Regular Finals refs like Mauer, Mike Callahan, Eric Lewis, Kane Fitzgerald and Jason Phillips have all left the floor in the last few years for varying reasons. Another upcoming talent exodus feels inevitable, given the ages of some of the top guys.

When Goble made his debut as a Finals crew chief last spring, he was the first new entry to the role since 2019. The same five guys—Capers, Foster, Zarba, Brothers and Davis—helmed every single Finals game in the intervening years. Four of those five are pushing or over 60. They can’t ref forever. Some in the league wonder why more new blood isn’t getting a chance, if for no other reason than to prepare them for the reality that they’ll be playing this role someday.

Perceived reasons for this stagnancy vary. Training is a common subject, with some pointing to the NBA’s increased emphasis on data and alleging that developing refs get much less individual time with mentors and management than in past generations.

“You have to ask yourself what's wrong with that next core pool,” Mauer said. “Why haven't they moved up to the level where the NBA is confident with them?

“Was it because they may be fairly good at their so-called analytics, but maybe they don't know how to handle people? Maybe they don't know how to manage games.”

One source in an NBA front office, who requested anonymity to speak freely, agreed.

“Some of the biggest issues with the younger refs and the refs coming up is that they may be a little bit too mechanical. They’ve lost a bit of the relationship-oriented element,” the source said. “I know a lot of coaches think they’re robots in terms of how they operate.”

The league’s emphasis on referee analytics is one possible culprit. Some feel it’s come at the expense of the human component.

“Ask the NBA how they train and support G League refs,” Cuban said. “How little they invest there will tell the whole story. Talk to a few G League refs, or former G League refs, and ask them what they think about the support and training they get.”

(The NBA declined interview requests for any current members of the officiating department for this story, and my efforts to connect with former trainees were unsuccessful.)

As Mauer tells it, refs also spend less time together today than they used to—a trend he was noticing while he was still in the NBA. He thinks the practice of a crew chief arranging food at the hotel or taking the crew out for dinner is much less common these days, and that the personal side of the job has suffered as a result.

The league has also leaned away from intentional ref pairings through the playoffs, which was more common in prior administrations. Vaden recalled one postseason from his career on the floor where a crew of Javie, Bennett Salvatore, and himself worked five or six games together across multiple rounds; he thought the familiarity bred consistency, and often used the same approach when he was in the league office. But that’s rarer today, further eroding the individual connections between refs.

Those involved in the NBA’s referee training programs would likely disagree with criticisms of their approach, perhaps justifiably. The league’s referee grading program, which I’ve covered previously, certainly adds analysis and accountability to the department. But critics feel these efforts have come at the expense of the more nuanced parts of the job.

Hiring practices are another common criticism.

“I refereed 13 years before I got my first NBA game,” Mauer said. “They're hiring people now that have worked three or four total years and get hired in the NBA. That's like saying, ‘Well, you've been in the military as a private for three years, I'm going to make you a general tomorrow.’”

Some of that is probably due to societal factors outside the league’s control. The last decade has featured articles exploring the decreasing pools of referees at virtually every level of every sport, from youth all the way up to the pros. Why would anyone choose to become a referee in today’s day and age, between increasingly insane parents in youth competitions and the rise of social media at higher levels? Multiple sources I spoke to believe this effect can absolutely be seen at the NBA level, including a need to hire less experienced refs into the pipeline.

Referee-related angst is woven into the NBA’s fabric. Basketball is the hardest sport in the world to adjudicate, especially at its highest levels. The league could do an objectively perfect job with every element of its officiating, and it would still be criticized constantly.

This particular line of critique, though, feels salient. The NBA is only a couple injuries or retirements away from finding itself in a tough spot with its most important refereeing role.

“Someday it might bite them in the rear end,” Mauer said.