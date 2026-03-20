Not Satisfied By Fernando Alonso’s Limbs, Aston Martin’s Accursed Car Also Consumes Team Principal

At this point, Aston Martin's continued crisis seems like it cannot possibly worsen, which is why the team, just two races into the Formula 1 season, is restructuring upper management. There were reports on Thursday that Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey would step down from his position to focus on the technical elements of the car, with Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley being Aston Martin's first choice to step into the position. Less than 24 hours after both teams issued statements of non-denial, Audi confirmed that Wheatley would be leaving the team, with immediate effect, for "personal reasons." It is true that money and proximity to home (Audi is based in Switzerland, while Aston Martin is based in Wheatley's native England) can classify as personal reasons, though Aston Martin has yet to officially confirm Wheatley's appointment.

"Disastrous" is already a generous descriptor for the current state of Aston Martin. For the viewing public and driver Fernando Alonso—now on his second round of being terrorized by Honda engines, after a nightmare stint at McLaren from 2015 to 2018—the fact that the team, and billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, have poached Wheatley away from another organization can shed either a positive or even more negative light on the situation.

Taken negatively, the car, which already appears to be undriveable, must really be abysmal for team leadership to be pressing the panic button so soon, and so aggressively. Wheatley only started at Audi in 2025, and will not undergo the customary gardening leave between jobs; the amount of money required to tempt Wheatley away from a comfortable position, to get him to step immediately into a catastrophic scenario, and to convince Audi to release him from his duties, is no doubt eye-watering. Whether an upgrade to the team principal position stands any chance of resolving the team's fundamental and most urgent problem—a car and engine package that do not work—is unclear.

Taken positively, this is perhaps less panic button than careful escalation. Newey's initial promotion to team principal, which reportedly arose from disagreements with former Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell, was intended to be temporary from the start. While Wheatley himself may not single-handedly fix the car, appointing another team principal enables Newey to focus entirely on his strength: building a race car that is not just functional, but very fast. Presumably this has not been top of mind for him since last November.

At the very least, the choice of Wheatley as Newey's replacement should be faultless. From an outside perspective, Wheatley is a proven and seasoned professional. Fans have had a rare look into his capacity as a team manager; he has also just come across as a cool dude. His calmly shepherding voice is a particular highlight of the video of how Red Bull mechanics managed to fix Max Verstappen's car before the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix, when Wheatley was still that team's sporting director. If Red Bull had the sense to fire Christian Horner earlier, Wheatley would have been a natural successor; instead, he went to Audi née Sauber.

It's a tough break for Audi, which should have had years of Wheatley and instead has appointed Mattia Binotto—perhaps most famous for overseeing Ferrari's 2019 engine scandal, and the years of consequence—to fill his shoes. In a vacuum, Aston Martin doesn't look like an improved setting for Wheatley compared to Audi: The latter at least has a functional car, if not a very fast one. Then again, "personal reasons," however defined, can paper over such minutiae. It behooves everybody at Aston Martin not to think too hard about the implications, and hope that the combined efforts of experienced professionals will be enough to right the ship. After all, it can't possibly get worse from here.