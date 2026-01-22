Skip to Content
Death To The NCAA

NCAA Learns The Legal Consequences Of Making Shit Up As You Go Along

9:42 AM EST on January 22, 2026

NCAA President Charlie Baker during a Roundtable on the Future of College Basketball sponsored by the Big East Conference at The Empire State Building on October 20, 2025 in New York City.
Porter Binks/Getty Images
The NCAA at this point is an organization whose sole purpose is to lose in court. Wednesday brought another defeat, when an Alabama state judge granted temporary eligibility to Charles Bediako, a 23-year-old center who is seeking to rejoin the Alabama men's basketball team despite the NCAA declaring him ineligible to play.

Bediako played for Alabama for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 before declaring for the NBA draft. He was not selected, and went on to play three seasons in the G-League after briefly signing a two-way deal—a contract that allows a player to split time between an NBA team and its G-League affiliate—with the San Antonio Spurs. The NCAA tried to bar Bediako from returning to Alabama on the basis that any player who has previously signed an NBA contract, even a two-way deal, is ineligible to play college basketball.

Just like every arbitrary rule that the NCAA has attempted to apply over its long history, this one didn't stand up to much scrutiny. Bediako's lawyers successfully argued that the NCAA has, for many years, granted eligibility to players who had previously played professional basketball in Europe. Back in December, the NCAA allowed Baylor to sign James Nnaji, a 21-year-old big man who played five seasons at Barcelona before being selected 31st overall in the 2023 NBA draft.

"The  NCAA  has  arbitrarily  determined  that  it  is  acceptable  for  a student-athlete to compete professionally (either internationally or straight out of high school) and then compete in college, but it is not acceptable for a student-athlete to compete in college, leave college to pursue a professional career in the U.S., and then return to college as a student-athlete," Bediako's complaint read. "There is no principled justification for treating these groups of student-athletes differently."

The NCAA, meanwhile, has struggled to communicate a coherent explanation for why some former professional players are eligible—Thierry Darlan and London Johnson were also permitted to play college basketball after spending time in the G-League—while others are not. After Darlan and Johnson made their commitments, the NCAA released a statement saying that it maintains "the ability to set and enforce commonsense eligibility and transfer rules." In other words: We are making this up as we go along.

For his part, NCAA president Charlie Baker seems to want to draw a red eligibility line between players who have signed NBA contracts, even two-way deals, and those who haven't. Back in December, he threw some shit at the wall:

The @NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an @NBA contract (including a two-way contract). As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts. Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear.While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades -- without even having a trial -- are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution.

What the legal justification is supposed to be for making a distinction between a two-way contract with an NBA team and a pro deal with a European team is anyone's guess, and not one that the judge presiding over Bediako's case was interested in hearing.

Wednesday's ruling granted Bediako temporary eligibility, and a full hearing on his request for a preliminary injunction will happen next Tuesday. If the NCAA loses, expect it to do what it always does when confronted with another legal decision indicating that nobody is all that interested in submitting to its arbitrary and made-up authority: go crying to Congress.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

